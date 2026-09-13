North Korea reports latest missile launches, calling it strike drill

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The Seoul Olympics and Whitney Houston
A columnist recalls how the 1988 Seoul Games accelerated democratization, defied North Korean sabotage and left a cultural legacy amplified by Whitney Houston’s anthem.
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North Korea opens Asian Games campaign with women’s football
North Korea’s women’s football team faces Bangladesh first as a 188-member delegation begins competing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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‘Dear Colleague’: North Korea asks South for canoe boats ahead of Asian Games
North Korea sought help securing two racing boats for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, a request organizers agreed to fulfill.
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North Korea launches SRBMs after South Korea-U.S.-Japan drills
Pyongyang launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea following the Freedom Edge joint exercises. The launches also come amid a recent reshuffle of North Korea’s top military leadership.