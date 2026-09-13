North Korea reports latest missile launches, calling it strike drill

Pyongyang said its latest missile launches were part of a combined firepower drill involving drones, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.

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적막한 DMZ (파주=연합뉴스) 임병식 기자 = 북한이 한미일 다영역 연합훈련 '프리덤 에지' 등을 비난하고 나선 가운데 8일 경기도 파주시 접경지역에서 바라본 서부전선 비무장지대(DMZ)에서 북측이 쌓은 방벽 일대가 적막하다. 2026.9.8 andphotodo@yna.co.kr/2026-09-08 14:50:35/
A view of the demilitarized zone along the western front, seen from the border area of Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 8.

North Korean state media reported Monday that Pyongyang has conducted a firepower strike drill involving combined units at all levels of the Korean People's Army.

The report came after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff detected multiple ballistic missiles launched from the North's Wonsan area toward the East Sea on Saturday, a day after South Korea, the United States and Japan wrapped up a trilateral military exercise.

"Subunits selected from the five artillery and missile joint units participated in the drill," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"The drill involved new combat systems such as attack drones of various kinds, tactical cruise missiles, large-caliber thermal-pressure multiple rocket launchers, and tactical ballistic missiles."


Yonhap

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