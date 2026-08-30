North Korea replaces defense minister in sweeping military reshuffle

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un presides over the second meeting of the ninth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea on Aug. 29, in this photo distributed by the Korea Central News Agency. YONHAP

Kim Song-gi takes up the key post after serving as director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army.

North Korea carried out a sweeping reshuffle of its top military leadership, dismissing its defense minister and bringing military heavyweight Pak Jong-chon back to the forefront.

The appointments were approved during the second meeting of the ninth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday, North Korean state media reported Sunday. The move appears aimed at tightening discipline and reorganizing the military's command structure after North Korea recently publicly condemned corruption within the military and signaled a major crackdown.

The most notable part of the reshuffle was the return of Pak, who had been serving as an adviser to the defense ministry and has been regarded as one of the country's most influential military figures.

Pak had stepped down from key posts in February but was appointed vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the WPK about six months later. The appointment puts him back in a position overseeing North Korea's military policies. He was also elected as a member of the WPK Central Committee and a member of the committee's Political Bureau.

Kim Song-gi, previously director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, was appointed minister of national defense.

The outgoing minister, No Kwang-chol, was appointed first vice director of the Munitions Industry Department of the WPK Central Committee.

The reshuffle also extended to officials overseeing political affairs and security within the military.

Yu Kwang-u, director of the Security Bureau of the military, was appointed first vice director of the army's General Political Bureau. He was also elected as a member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with a defense researcher during a ceremony honoring scientists and officials credited with military technology advances on Aug. 29, in this photo distributed by the Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

Om Ju-ho, political commissar of the North's air force, was appointed director of the Security Bureau of the army and elected as a member of the WPK Central Committee.

North Korea laid out military objectives including expanding its nuclear forces and strengthening reconnaissance and intelligence capabilities at the first enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission about a month ago. With the latest reshuffle of its senior leadership, it appears to be accelerating efforts to reorganize the overall defense structure.

Kim Jong-un, meanwhile, also personally commended defense researchers who contributed to the development of advanced combat weapon systems.

He met with defense scientists and officials who contributed to advances in military technology and awarded them hero titles and decorations, while also praising their newly secured patented technological achievements as a major revolution that would enhance the modernity of the country's weapon systems.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]