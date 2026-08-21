North Korea remains silent over latest missile launches

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U.S. military says it is aware of North Korean missile launches, reaffirms defense commitment to allies
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launches pose no immediate threat while reaffirming its defense commitment to regional allies.
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U.S.-North Korea talks without denuclearization risk worst-case outcome
Trump’s remarks raise fears that U.S.-North Korea talks could shift from denuclearization to arms control, putting South Korea’s security at risk.
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Kim Yo-jong mocks Seoul over Trump-ordered scale-back of joint military drills
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister blasted Seoul as a "puppet" for going along with Trump's surprise order to scale back joint South Korea-U.S. military drills.
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Fifty or 120? Why estimates of North Korea's nuclear arsenal differ.
Trump cited 57 North Korean nuclear weapons, while Seoul’s defense minister referenced 80 to 120, reflecting different methods of counting warheads and fissile material.