North Korea rejects G7 denuclearization demand

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is shown in this file photo taken from Korean Central Television on Oct. 20, 2023. YONHAP

Pyongyang said its nuclear status is irreversible and demanded that the G7 respect what it calls a constitutional right.

North Korea rejected the Group of 7’s (G7) renewed call for its complete denuclearization, declaring that its determination to remain a nuclear-armed state is unchangeable and demanding that its constitutional nuclear status be respected.

"Immutable is our judgment and stand that our possession of nuclear weapons is the most powerful guarantee for ensuring our national sovereign rights," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said according to the North’s state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday.

"I strongly condemn and reject the G7's vicious criticism about our state's constitutional right and reaffirm the DPRK's steadfast will for nuclear possession in the clearest terms,” Choe added, referring to North Korea by this initialism of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Choe also lashed out at individual G7 members.

"G7 is not entitled to find fault with or comment on other's nuclear issue," she said.

Choe's statement singled out the United States and Britain for illegally spreading military nuclear technology and Japan for pursuing nuclear armament.

North Korea’s possession of nuclear weapons is a legitimate exercise of sovereignty fully consistent with the right to self-defense under the United Nations Charter, Choe argued.

"Any denial of it means a denial of the truth and an open expression of hostility aimed at confrontation with the DPRK," she added.

Choe stressed the only way to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula was to abandon what she called an impossible goal of denuclearization and instead respect North Korea’s constitutional status as a nuclear-armed state.

The G7's foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada issued a joint statement on Wednesday after a meeting in Paris, condemning North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and reaffirming their commitment to the country’s complete denuclearization in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement also condemned North Korea’s military support for Russia. The ministers raised concerns over North Korean cryptocurrency theft, cybercrime and its overseas labor program.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]