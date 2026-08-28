North Korea opens station for Wonsan-Kalma resort

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Border tension grows as North Korean soldiers cross MDL, South shoots warning shots
Armed troops crossed the military demarcation line several times in eastern border areas since mid-August, raising concerns that routine encounters could trigger an accidental clash.
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'100,000-fold' growth in North's nuclear capabilities, denuclearization not an option: Unification minister
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said North Korea's nuclear capabilities have expanded dramatically, urging new dialogue efforts.
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North denounces potential U.S. sale of arms to South as proof of persistent 'hostile moves’
The state media responded to the pending deal on missiles and guidance units along with a budget for documenting human rights abuses in North Korea.
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Rodong Sinmun imports resume after pandemic-era halt
South Korea resumed importing North Korea's ruling Workers' Party newspaper, as the opposition questions whether payments could ultimately reach Pyongyang.