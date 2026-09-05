North Korea likely to send senior official to UN General Assembly

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South Korean man sentenced to 5 years in prison for spying for North Korea
The man, whose identity was withheld, was found to have received an order from a North Korean agent via Telegram to collect information about anti-Pyongyang defectors from North Korea
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How Trump's order to scale back drills complicates Seoul's wartime command bid
The shortened Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise puts fresh focus on whether Seoul and Washington can agree on a timeline for transferring wartime operational control.
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Japan defense minister skips Seoul dialogue after Yasukuni Shrine visit
Japan will send a vice defense minister to Seoul's annual security dialogue after Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi's Aug. 15 visit to a controversial shrine chilled bilateral ties.
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Why can't the South stop the North's repeated MDL crossings? (KOR)
South Korea must strengthen surveillance and establish a clear response to repeated North Korean crossings of the military demarcation line.