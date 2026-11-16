North Korea lauds women on its Mother's Day

State media praised women as the “real revolutionaries” on Monday, saying Kim Jong-un has elevated their status while highlighting policies on child care, health care and provincial development.

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김정은, 농근맹 제10차 대회 참가자와 기념촬영 (서울=연합뉴스) 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 지난 9일 조선농업근로자동맹(농근맹) 제10차 대회 참가자들을 만나 기념사진을 찍었다고 조선중앙TV가 10일 보도했다. [조선중앙TV 화면] 2026.11.10 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-11-10 09:23:59/
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to the participants of the 10th Congress of the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea on Nov. 9, in this photo provided by Korean Central Television on Nov. 10.

North Korea on Monday celebrated the country's Mothers' Day, praising women as “real revolutionaries” and “patriots,” and noting that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has elevated their status to the “highest level.”

In an article honoring mothers, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stressed the crucial role of mothers in the country, saying they are getting respect and love in a social atmosphere that honors mothers devoted to their families and society.

It also pointed out efforts by Kim to recognize mothers' dedication to society, including creating Mothers' Day and instituting an honorary award for mothers who have contributed to enhancing the country's prosperity.

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The Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, enumerated major party policies on provincial development, health care, child care and education in an article, saying they are meant to address issues that mothers eagerly hope to resolve.

It also claimed Kim has raised mothers' status to the “highest level.”

In a separate article, the newspaper highlighted the propaganda activities of the country's female socialist union, portraying women as “real revolutionaries” and “ardent patriots.”

On Nov. 16, 1961, North Korea founder and then-leader Kim Il sung delivered an address on mothers' duties in educating children at a nationwide mothers' conference. North Korea then designated the day as Mothers' Day in 2012 and has since observed it annually.


Yonhap

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