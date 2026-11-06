North Korea lashes out at antilaundering body over blacklist decision

A statement run by state media said assertions of illicit financial activity, coming in the wake of a massive cryptocurrency plunder, was fabricated.

North Korea lashed out at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday for keeping it on the global watchdog’s money laundering blacklist, accusing the body of joining Washington’s hostile policy in an effort to demonize Pyongyang.

Analysts say the rebuke is aimed at pressing the United States to withdraw its hostile policy, which the North has set as a condition for talks, while calibrating the international scrutiny of the funding streams behind its nuclear and missile programs.

"The foreign ministry of the DPRK expresses strong displeasure over the international financial supervisory body's abnormal practice of encroaching upon the dignity, rights and interests of a sovereign state, going against its mission to contribute to the establishment of fair international financial order, and resolutely denounces and rejects it," a statement run by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, referring to the country by the initialism for its official name.

"Explicitly speaking once again, 'money laundering,' 'financing of terrorism,' 'drug trafficking' and 'counterfeiting' have nothing to do with the DPRK as they were fabricated by the U.S. and its vassal forces with the sinister political aim of 'demonizing' the former."

The FATF decided at its plenary in Paris from Oct. 26 to 30 to keep North Korea on its list of high-risk jurisdictions for money laundering and terrorist financing subject to countermeasures. North Korea has been on the list since 2011. The FATF calls on member states to apply enhanced due diligence for financial transactions involving North Korea and has repeatedly urged financial institutions to restrict correspondent banking and business relationships with the country.

Pyongyang's reaction follows a recent string of hard-line messages aimed at Washington. On Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong, the department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, dismissed the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s identification of a North Korea-linked group as the culprit behind the hack of cryptocurrency exchange Binance as “absurd rhetoric.”

The following day, she reaffirmed the North’s refusal to hold talks with the United States, insisting that Washington’s abandonment of its hostile policy toward Pyongyang is a precondition for resolving all issues.

“North Korea appears to be pressuring President Donald Trump, who wants dialogue with it, on all fronts by doggedly clinging to the withdrawal of the hostile policy, which it presented as a condition for talks with the United States,” said Oh Gyeong-seob, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “With the Binance hack putting North Korea’s illicit cyber activities in the spotlight, it also seems to have in mind the possibility that its funding sources could be cut off as financial sanctions against it are tightened.”

The North Korean flag flies over Kijong-dong village in Kaesong in a photo taken from the Aegibong Observatory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 27. NEWS1

Separately, North Korea held the second plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday and voted to dismiss an assembly vice chairman and a committee member.

State media did not identify who was removed, but some speculate that Ri Son-gwon, a leading hard-liner on South Korea who was elected assembly vice chairman in March, may be among them. Experts say his political standing may have diminished as Pyongyang reorganizes its South Korea-related agencies under its “two hostile states” doctrine.

Ri previously served as chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the North’s agency for inter-Korean affairs, as well as director of the Workers’ Party’s United Front Department and foreign minister.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]