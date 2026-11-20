North Korean and Laos officials exchange a handshake during a Pyongyang banquet welcoming a Lao People's Revolutionary Party delegation on Nov. 19, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

Officials from North Korea and Laos signed a protocol in Pyongyang to deepen cooperation in trade, the economy, science and technology.

Officials from North Korea and Laos have met in Pyongyang to discuss measures to expand cooperation in the economy, trade, and science and technology sectors, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.

The fourth session of the joint committee on economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation was held at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall on Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Yun Jong-ho, the North's external economic relations minister, led the country's delegation, while Malaithong Kommasith, Laos' industry and commerce minister, headed that of Laos.

The two sides "discussed in detail the practical items of bilateral cooperation" in those areas and signed a protocol at the end of the session, the report said.

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song met Kommasith and other Lao officials for talks that the KCNA said were held "in a friendly atmosphere."

A separate party-level exchange took place the same day.

Ju Chang-il, a secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), met the delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party led by Anouphab Tounalom, a secretary of the party's central committee.

The WPK later hosted a reception for the visitors.

The Lao delegation visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where it signed the visitors' book.

In October last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith met during celebrations for the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling party and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Lao president was one of the few foreign leaders at the event, which included a military parade.

North Korea and Laos have maintained friendly ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974.





Yonhap