North Korea is racing to rebuild its conventional forces, with help from Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Nampho Shipyard on Nov. 2, in this photo released by the North’s party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, two days later. The shipyard is building a new warship believed to be a 10,000-ton cruiser. NEWS1

Pyongyang appears to be building a 10,000-ton cruiser, larger than any South Korean naval vessel, as it ratchets up modernization efforts.

North Korea appears to be building a cruiser larger than any combat ship in South Korea’s Navy, the latest in a string of conventional weapons Pyongyang has unveiled since September.

Having declared itself a nuclear state, Pyongyang is racing to outfit its military for actual combat, with help from Russia and lessons from the war in Ukraine accelerating the push.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a new warship under construction during a visit to the Nampho Shipyard on Nov. 2, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported two days later.

The KCNA’s photos showed only the lower hull. The red supports propping it up leave room to work beneath the ship, where a bow-mounted sonar, used to detect submarines, is likely to be fitted.

“We estimate the new warship to be a 10,000-ton cruiser,” Shin Jong-woo, the secretary general of the Korea Defense Security Forum, said. “It seems to be built as a long-range ship-to-surface strike vessel with a larger load of missiles, including cruise missiles.”

Kim announced the cruiser plan at the June 23 commissioning ceremony for the Choe Hyon, North Korea’s new 5,000-ton destroyer. He vowed to build “two surface ships whose class is higher than the Choe Hyon” every year, including 10,000-ton cruisers, the KCNA reported in English. North Korea put a second destroyer of the same class, the Kang Kon, into service on Sept. 6.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, attend the commissioning ceremony of the Kang Kon, the North's second Choe Hyon-class destroyer, at Wonsan Port on Sept. 6, in a photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

The largest combat ships in South Korea’s Navy are its 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great-class destroyers.

The cruiser is part of a broader North Korean push to build up conventional forces.

The regime has used media such as the party's official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, and the KCNA to unveil conventional weapons 15 times between early September and early November, about once every four days. The count leaves out short-range ballistic missiles fired near Wonsan in Kangwon Province on Oct. 29, which state media did not report.

The latest came on Nov. 4, when North Korea fired a new type of air defense missile and long-range cruise missiles from the Sondok area of South Hamgyong Province.

The weapons range from missiles, such as hypersonic missiles and submarine-launched cruise missiles, to tanks, self-propelled guns and unmanned aerial vehicles. All were built by the Academy of Defense Science, the North’s counterpart to South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development. The academy has developed nearly every North Korean weapon, from nuclear arms, missiles and chemical and biological weapons to self-propelled guns and multiple rocket launchers.

North Korea holds a commissioning ceremony for the Kang Kon, its second 5,000-ton destroyer, at Wonsan Port in Kangwon Province on Sept. 6, in this photo released by the North’s party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, the following day. NEWS1

An attack drone is launched during a joint strike drill by North Korea’s long-range artillery and missile units on Sept. 12, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency two days later. YONHAP

































A round from a large-caliber thermobaric multiple rocket launcher explodes on impact during a joint strike drill by North Korea’s long-range artillery and missile units on Sept. 12, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency two days later. YONHAP

A cruise missile is fired during a joint strike drill by North Korea’s long-range artillery and missile units on Sept. 12, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency two days later. YONHAP













North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks over a 600-millimeter super-large multiple rocket launcher during a tour of major munitions factories from Sept. 16 to 18, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 19. YONHAP

Why the rush?

“North Korea officially declared the completion of its state nuclear force after it successfully test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM] on Nov. 29, 2017,” Jeon Kyung-joo, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said. “But it soon realized that nuclear weapons alone cannot win a war. Look at the Russia-Ukraine war and the war between the United States and Iran. Even Russia and the United States are not winning easily.”

Nuclear firepower may be the ultimate weapon, but the risk of mutually assured destruction limits its usage. As a result, even nuclear-armed states have little choice but to fight 21st-century wars conventionally.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects rows of attack drones during a tour of major munitions factories from Sept. 16 to 18, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 19. YONHAP













North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stands in front of a 240-millimeter guided multiple rocket launcher during a tour of major munitions factories from Sept. 16 to 18, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 19. YONHAP





































North Korea test-fires what it calls a new hypersonic short-range ballistic missile from the Wonsan area of Kangwon Province on Sept. 20, in this photo released by the North’s party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, two days later. NEWS1









North Korea test-fires upgraded 240-millimeter guided rockets in South Pyongan Province on Sept. 22, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency two days later. YONHAP

























































AI has enhanced the lethality of conventional weapons, facilitating quick and precise strikes. Such armament is capable of decapitation strikes against enemy leadership or assaults on command and communication systems.

Most of North Korea’s current conventional arsenal is the product of a buildup that began in December 1962, when the regime adopted its “four military lines” of arming the entire population, fortifying the entire country, training every soldier as a cadre and modernizing the military.

North Korea poured national resources into that effort through the 1980s. Much of the equipment is now old, outdated or in poor working order, and North Korea may have decided its conventional forces were due for a generational overhaul.

Since 2018, Pyongyang appears to have invested heavily in modernization, with the Academy of Defense Science at its center. Having gained the ability to strike the mainland United States with nuclear weapons, the regime could afford to turn its attention to conventional arms.

North Korea fires an intermediate-range strategic missile into the East Sea during a launch drill overseen by leader Kim Jong-un on Oct. 3, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fires a tactical ballistic missile from Pyongyang on Oct. 12, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un touches a Chonma-20 tank at the newly opened National Defense Revolution Museum of the Second Economic Committee, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 13. The museum opened on Oct. 11. YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks at a 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer at the newly opened National Defense Revolution Museum of the Second Economic Committee, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 13. YONHAP

North Korea test-fires submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea on Oct. 14, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un examines the nose of an attack drone with missiles mounted under its wings at the "Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development-2026" exhibition on Oct. 29, in this image aired by the North’s official Korean Central Television the following day. YONHAP

Drones of various types are on display at the “Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development-2026” exhibition on Oct. 29, in this photo released by the North’s party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, the following day. NEWS1

Rockets from North Korea’s 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher, dubbed Sniper, are fired during a demonstration attended by leader Kim Jong-un on Oct. 29, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

The parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North’s Workers’ Party on Oct. 10, 2020, offered the first public sign of the shift. North Korea showed off a new ICBM, a submarine-launched ballistic missile and multiple rocket launchers.

A new tank closely resembling the U.S.-made M1 Abrams main battle tank made its debut, along with new armored vehicles, tactical vehicles and air defense missiles. Some of those weapons soon vanished from view, but analysts say the parade showed North Korea was serious about its conventional weapons.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, marked a turning point. North Korea watched closely as Ukraine, far weaker than Russia, held out against the larger power with unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned surface vessels.

Joining the war directly in October 2024 offered North Korea a firsthand lesson on the necessity of drones on 21st-century battlefields.

“To aim to seize the absolute superiority in drone technology is an indispensable option in light of the ever-changing patterns of modern warfare,” the North Korean leader said at the Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development-2026 exhibition on Oct. 29, according to the KCNA.

Russia has also helped North Korea improve its weapons. The KN-24, a short-range ballistic missile the North calls the Hwasong-11 Na that has been supplied to Russia, is a case in point. Its impact error narrowed from more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) in 2024 to 1 to 5 meters (3 to 16 feet) by April, an official from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency told Japan’s Kyodo News in June, attributing Russian upgrades to an accumulation of battlefield data.

The KN-24 improvements are likely to be shared with the North, with Moscow compensating Pyongyang for its assistance in the war with military technology and political and economic support. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told the National Assembly in June last year that North Korea had obtained Russian technology for air defense missiles, space launch vehicle engines, drones and better missile guidance.

CHUN YU-JIN

The Polish Institute of International Affairs has said Russian missile makers Novator and Raduga may assist North Korea in developing its cruise missiles, if they have not done so already.

Pyongyang is pursuing its own version of conventional-nuclear integration, which folds nuclear weapons and conventional weapons into a single operational plan. Kim previewed the approach while visiting institutes under the Academy of Defense Science on Sept. 11 and 12 last year. He said the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party would put forward “the policy of simultaneously pushing forward the building of nuclear forces and conventional armed forces,” the KCNA reported in English.

By integrating the two, North Korea could ratchet up a crisis without bringing out its nuclear weapons. The added tension could slow decision-making in Seoul and Washington and drive up their military costs in ways that work in the North’s favor.

South Korea has been building a three-axis system to counter the North’s nuclear weapons and missiles. The plan responds to a North Korean attack in three stages. The Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system acts before a launch, Korea Air and Missile Defense after a launch and Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation after the South is hit. Pyongyang’s calculation is that striking the weapons behind the three axes with conventional forces is cheaper and more efficient than a nuclear attack.

Foreign currency is another motive behind the North’s investment in conventional forces. United Nations Security Council resolutions strictly ban North Korean arms exports, but the regime has evaded sanctions to export not only conventional weapons but also ballistic missiles and chemical and biological weapons technology.

The Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank, noted in a 2023 report that North Korea has a “continuing need to generate hard currency.”

The think tank added that “the range of technologies that Pyongyang may be able to offer potential customers has also expanded.” North Korea’s practice of inviting foreign guests to its weapons exhibitions, including the drone show, may also have exports in mind.

“We have been trying to counter North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles with an overwhelming edge in advanced conventional forces, but that has now become difficult,” Jeong Yeon-bong, a former vice chief of staff of the South Korean Army, said. “We need to widen the qualitative gap with North Korea through unmanned systems developed with advanced technologies such as AI and robotics, while also overwhelming it in numbers.”





BY LEE CHUL-JAE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]