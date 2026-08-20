North Korea has 80 to 120 nuclear weapons, 'somewhat different' to Trump's 57: Defense minister

Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back speaks at a plenary meeting of the National Defense Committee held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 20. NEWS1

In a parliamentary hearing, Ahn Gyu-back cited a higher number while affirming Seoul's stance on not recognizing Pyongyang as a nuclear state.

South Korea estimates that North Korea possesses roughly 80 to 120 nuclear weapons, Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back said Thursday, while reaffirming Seoul's position that it does not formally recognize the North as a nuclear-armed state.

Ahn made the remarks during a plenary meeting of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee in response to a question from People Power Party Rep. Sung Il-jong asking about U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statement that the North has 57 nuclear weapons.

Addressing the question, the minister said, "We generally estimate the number at between 80 and 120, but there are limitations to giving an exact figure."

When Sung asked whether Ahn was aware of the figure Trump cited, the minister said, "The numbers appear to differ somewhat."

The lawmaker also asked whether Trump's remarks amounted to the United States effectively recognizing North Korea as a nuclear-armed state.

"We cannot officially recognize it," Ahn said.

"I don't think it would be appropriate for South Korea's defense minister to comment on that," he said, when asked again whether Trump's specific reference to 57 nuclear weapons indicated recognition of Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

Pressed on whether the government had already assessed that North Korea possesses nuclear weapons, Ahn said Seoul should approach the issue from "a strategic standpoint of being fully prepared rather than one of recognition."

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the border village of Panmunjom in demilitarized zone between two Koreas on Nov. 5, 2019. AP/YONHAP

Ahn stressed that there has been "no change" in the government's denuclearization policy.

Sung argued that “maintaining such a policy while North Korea possesses nuclear weapons created an imbalance,” and asked whether South Korea should pursue its own nuclear arsenal.

"We cannot develop nuclear weapons," Ahn affirmed.

He also rejected the idea of deploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons on the peninsula. Instead, Ahn said South Korea should continue pursuing a policy of ensuring firm protection under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, Washington's commitment to use its nuclear capabilities if necessary to defend allies that do not possess nuclear weapons of their own.

Trump made his remarks during a press availability at the White House on Wednesday, a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that he was pushing for a meeting with Kim Jong-un.

On-ground facilities at the Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site in Icheon, Gyeonggi, are dismantled through explosive measures on May 24, 2018. YONHAP

Asked whether he was exchanging written letters with Kim, Trump said, "I can't tell you that."

"I get along with him, right. And you know what, the fact that I get along with him, that's a good thing, not a bad thing."

Trump then referred to North Korea's nuclear capabilities, saying that Kim "has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons."

Trump did not disclose the basis for the figure, though it is broadly in line with some expert estimates.

An arsenal of around 60 nuclear warheads could potentially provide the basis for a second-strike capability, or the ability to retain enough nuclear arms after an initial attack to launch a nuclear retaliation.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]