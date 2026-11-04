North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea, JCS says

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Pyongyang still open to dialogue with Washington despite 'hostile U.S. policy'
Kim Yo-jong stated that "the choice for peace includes dialogue," but that the regime was reconsidering the United States' "true nature" after it accused the North of being behind a major cryptocurrency theft from Binance.
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JCS chief visits soldiers injured in DMZ blast
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung visited the soldiers injured in an explosion caused by land mines planted by North Korea and offered them words of comfort at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital.
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Military cadets set to embark on joint training cruise
A total of 741 cadets from the Korean Army, Navy, Air Force and the Armed Forces Nursing Academy will embark on a joint training mission from Nov. 3 through 20.
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Navy to launch latest domestically built attack submarine today
South Korea's 3,600-ton Seo Hui submarine, built with longer underwater endurance and an expanded missile launch system, is slated for delivery to the Navy in 2028.