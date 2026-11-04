North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea, JCS says

A projectile believed to be a strategic cruise missile equipped with a cluster warhead is launched in North Korea in a photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 3. YONHAP

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) are analyzing the projectile's specifications; if confirmed to be a ballistic missile, the launch would be the second of its kind in just four days.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS is analyzing the projectile’s specifications and range. If confirmed to be a ballistic missile, the launch would be the second of its kind in just four days.

North Korea’s state media reported on Sunday that the country had launched a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead on Saturday.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]