North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea, JCS says

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) are analyzing the projectile's specifications; if confirmed to be a ballistic missile, the launch would be the second of its kind in just four days. 

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A projectile believed to be a strategic cruise missile equipped with a cluster warhead is launched in North Korea, in a photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 3.
A projectile believed to be a strategic cruise missile equipped with a cluster warhead is launched in North Korea in a photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 3.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS is analyzing the projectile’s specifications and range. If confirmed to be a ballistic missile, the launch would be the second of its kind in just four days. 

North Korea’s state media reported on Sunday that the country had launched a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead on Saturday.


BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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