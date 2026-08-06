North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea, JCS says

If the projectile is confirmed to have been a ballistic missile, it would mark North Korea's first such launch in 42 days.

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People in a station watch a TV broadcast about North Korea's missile launches.
People watch news coverage on a TV at Seoul Station on the afternoon of April 8, after North Korea launched ballistic missiles into the East Sea in two rounds. Pyongyang carried out a total of three tests using projectiles over two days starting April 7.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said without providing further details.

The military is analyzing the projectile's type, range and other specifications.

Related Article

If the projectile is confirmed to have been a ballistic missile, it would mark North Korea's first ballistic missile launch in 42 days.


BY KIM EUN-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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