North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea, JCS says

People watch news coverage on a TV at Seoul Station on the afternoon of April 8, after North Korea launched ballistic missiles into the East Sea in two rounds. Pyongyang carried out a total of three tests using projectiles over two days starting April 7. NEWS1

If the projectile is confirmed to have been a ballistic missile, it would mark North Korea's first such launch in 42 days.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said without providing further details.

The military is analyzing the projectile's type, range and other specifications.

If the projectile is confirmed to have been a ballistic missile, it would mark North Korea's first ballistic missile launch in 42 days.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]