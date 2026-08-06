North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea, JCS says

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Washington renews North Korea travel warning, citing serious risk of arrest and detention
The State Department kept its Level 4 advisory and passport ban in place, citing serious risks of arrest and long-term detention despite openness to dialogue with Pyongyang.
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The possibility of a Zelensky strike on North Korea and Kim Jong-un’s calculations (KOR)
Kyiv could target North Korean support for Russia, leaving Pyongyang with several options in response.
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North's MDL troop deployment increases by thousands as de facto border takes shape
Seoul says Pyongyang has sharply increased troops and accelerated border-style defenses along the military demarcation line as Kim Jong-un’s hostile-states policy takes shape.
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The possibility of a Zelensky strike on North Korea and Kim Jong-un’s calculations
Kyiv could target North Korean support for Russia, leaving Pyongyang with several options in response.