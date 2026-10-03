North Korea fires missile as DMZ blast tensions escalate

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North's Kim Yo-jong rejects Seoul's demand for apology over DMZ mine blast
In a scathing statement, the sister of leader Kim Jong-un reiterated her stance that the incident is a “farce” concocted by the South.
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Seoul poised to take 'further measures' if no public apology issued by Kyiv for POW disclosure
President Lee Jae Myung said South Korea may take further measures unless Ukraine publicly apologizes for revealing the transfer of two North Korean POWs.
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North Korea's foreign minister calls for stronger ties with China in letter to Wang Yi
Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui told Wang Yi that Pyongyang will work to implement agreements between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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DMZ mine blast was a North Korean provocation, not an 'accident' (KOR)
Lee Jae Myung's description of the blast as an accident conflicts with military findings that North Korea violated the 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement.