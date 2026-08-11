North Korea fires ballistic missile just six days after previous launch

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North sends condolences over death of former Lao parliament president
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly sent the condolence message over the death of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, the former president of Laos's National Assembly.
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South Korean support for nuclear armament nears 70% amid North Korean threat
A new survey shows nearly seven in 10 South Koreans back developing nuclear weapons as North Korea’s military threats persist and concerns over China and Russia rise.
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Ruling in Seoul suit against Pyongyang over liaison office destruction pushed to next month
The Unification Ministry requested a delay so it can review post-ruling measures for this legal first, which is largely symbolic.
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North Korea slams Japan's defense white paper as 'reinvasion-minded'
According to South Korean analysts, Pyongyang is characterizing Tokyo’s rearmament as a threat to justify its own military expansion and emphasize ties with Beijing and Moscow.