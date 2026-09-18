North Korea defends nuclear arsenal at Beijing forum

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North Korea’s nuclear test faults raise fresh concern over Mount Paektu volcanic eruption
A study found seismic activity near the 2017 nuclear test site persisted for years, prompting calls for long-term monitoring around Mount Paektu.
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Lawmakers urge revival of U.S.-North Korea talks
South Korean lawmakers proposed a resolution urging renewed dialogue, a permanent peace regime and support for a civilian delegation to a possible Pyongyang summit.
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South Korea rout Bangladesh to set North Korea football showdown
Six different scorers powered the Taegeuk Ladies to a 6-0 win, with Monday’s match against North Korea deciding Group F.
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North Korean auxiliary vessel sinks, prompting search for missing crew member
Three crew members were rescued by Japan’s coast guard after the vessel sank in international waters off South Korea’s east coast.