North Korea criticizes U.S. trafficking report after receiving lowest-tier ranking

Read more
-
Seoul-Washington intelligence ties appear strained as security talks continue to stall
Progress in Korea’s $350 billion investment package has failed to make the headway the Blue House expected.
-
Washington expects Seoul to ‘uphold standards of decadeslong alliance’ as intelligence friction persists
The statement from a senior U.S. official comes after South Korea’s intelligence service said it was excluded from a June trilateral meeting.
-
Korean steelmakers and shipbuilders eye Alaska LNG upside, weigh risks
Major industries could win orders from the Alaska LNG project, but high costs, construction delays and uncertain buyer demand remain major hurdles.
-
U.S. barred NIS from North Korea cyber meeting amid Coupang tensions, sources say
Washington notified Seoul in writing that the South Korean intelligence agency could not attend a June trilateral meeting with Japan, sources said.