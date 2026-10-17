North Korea conducts underwater test of new precision-guided torpedo: KCNA

North Korea test-fires two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea on Oct. 14 in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Oct. 15. YONHAP

North Korea test-fired the Zam-2.0 super-speed precision-guided torpedo weapon system, with AI applied to the torpedo's target detection and guidance function.

North Korea said on Saturday that it has conducted an underwater test of a new precision-guided torpedo weapon system, noting that the test heralds a “significant” change in its naval capabilities.

North Korea test-fired the Zam-2.0 super-speed precision-guided torpedo weapon system on Thursday to confirm the weapon’s successful technical upgrade, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It did not disclose further details of the weapon.

Key national defense officials who oversaw the test assessed that it “served as a great success [that foresees] a significant change in the actual development of the navy,” the KCNA said.

North Korea said that AI was applied to the torpedo’s target detection and guidance function.

“The test proved the core technology for raising the efficiency of propulsion and the performance of rocket propulsion devices,” the KCNA said, adding that the North has conducted more than 180 rounds of related tests over the past five years.

North Korea has been pushing to strengthen its naval capabilities with weapons tests.

Pyongyang launched two types of strategic cruise missiles from what was presumed to be a 3,000-ton submarine in the East Sea on Wednesday. It also recently commissioned the 5,000-ton Choe Hyon and Kang Kon destroyers in the Yellow Sea and the East Sea, respectively.





Yonhap