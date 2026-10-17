North Korea conducts underwater test of new precision-guided torpedo: KCNA

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Special counsel seeks 30-year term for ex-president over North drone incursion
Special counsel seeks a 30-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over alleged drone incursions meant to provoke North Korea and justify martial law.
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North Korea finally opens new cross-border bridge with China
The Amnok River crossing, which was finished in 2014 but had been waiting for the North to build connecting roads and customs facilities, is expected to expand trade and ease travel between the nations.
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Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill reinforces 'ironclad' commitment to nuclear deterrence
Pending U.S. legislation would reinforce extended nuclear deterrence commitments to South Korea and other U.S. allies amid concerns of threats from North Korea, China and Russia.
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Defense Ministry refutes Pyongyang's claim questioning Seoul's test of hypersonic glide vehicle
Korea said its hypersonic glide vehicle used advanced heat protection, rebutting Pyongyang’s claim that test images showed no signs of hypersonic flight.