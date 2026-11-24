Participants in the North's Workers' Party seventh conference of cell secretaries arrive at Pyongyang Station on Nov. 22, in this image aired by the North's state-run Korean Central Television the following day. YONHAP

A senior North Korean official and China’s ambassador reaffirmed plans to expand trade and other practical cooperation after two Kim-Xi summits.







A senior North Korean official has held talks with China's top envoy to Pyongyang and reiterated her country's commitment to cementing relations with Beijing, the Chinese Embassy in the North said Tuesday.

Ryu Un-hae, vice minister at the Ministry of External Economic Relations, met Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun at the embassy in Pyongyang on Monday, taking stock of progress in bilateral ties following the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2025 and again in June, according to the embassy.

Under the “strategic” guidance of the two countries' leaders, bilateral relations have entered a “new phase,” Ryu said, pointing to “positive progress” in cooperation in various fields, according to the embassy.

“North Korea's Ministry of External Economic Relations is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with relevant departments, such as the Chinese Embassy and China's Ministry of Commerce, to contribute greatly to pushing for the development of North Korea-China relations,” Ryu was quoted as saying.

Wang pointed out that Xi and Kim have held two summits in less than a year, leading bilateral relations to enter a “new stage.”

He also reaffirmed Beijing's “firm” and “unwavering” position about maintaining and solidifying its traditional relations with Pyongyang.

“The Chinese Embassy is willing to work with the Ministry of External Economic Relations to better implement important agreements reached by the top leaders of the countries and further deepen practical cooperation in the economy, trade and other fields to benefit the people of both nations,” the ambassador was quoted as saying.

Relations between North Korea and China have recently improved following high-level exchanges and reciprocal visits by the two countries' leaders.

In July, Ryu accompanied North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song during Pak's trip to China to attend events marking the 65th anniversary of the signing of the North Korea-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.





Yonhap