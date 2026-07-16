North Korea, China hold high-level Pyongyang talks to deepen cooperation and reaffirm treaty ties

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Kim Jong-un's interests seen shaping North Korean premier's China trip
North Korea’s premier visited Chinese rail, auto, port, energy and tourism sites in a trip analysts say closely reflects Kim Jong-un’s economic agenda.
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A North Korea expert’s Bayesian update (KOR)
An economist argues that Washington and Seoul should not shift to merely managing Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal because the regime’s internal economic weakness still leaves room for denuclearization diplomacy.
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A North Korea expert’s Bayesian update
An economist argues that Washington and Seoul should not shift to merely managing Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal because the regime’s internal economic weakness still leaves room for denuclearization diplomacy.
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Chinese writer who dismissed Korean novels loses master's over plagiarized thesis
Renmin University revoked Jiang Fangzhou’s degree after a review of her 2019 submission found that she had failed to properly cite sources.