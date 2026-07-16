North Korea, China hold high-level Pyongyang talks to deepen cooperation and reaffirm treaty ties

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Jo Yong-won, captured from Korean Central Television. YONHAP

Senior party and political officials from Pyongyang and Beijing met in North Korea to expand political, economic and cultural cooperation as both sides marked the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty.

A senior North Korean party official and China's top political adviser have met in Pyongyang and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation, the North's state media said Thursday.

Jo Yong-won, a secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held talks Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Wang is leading a Chinese party and government delegation on a three-day visit to North Korea through Friday to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries.

During the talks, Jo said the rapidly changing international political situation "has required the two countries to further strengthen the militant unity, support and solidarity and steadily intensify and develop the friendly and cooperative relations" based on the spirit of the treaty.

Jo also said bilateral ties have entered a new stage of development under the leadership of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing Pyongyang's willingness to expand strategic communication and cooperation across various sectors.

Wang said the friendship treaty has provided a legal foundation for consolidating the "militant friendship formed at the cost of blood" between the two countries.

He also reaffirmed China's commitment to elevating bilateral ties to a higher level in line with the consensus reached by Xi and Kim during their summit in Pyongyang in June, according to the KCNA.

The two sides discussed ways to deepen party-to-party exchanges and expand cooperation in various fields, including the economy and culture, to promote the well-being of their peoples, the report said.

Wang's visit comes days after North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song traveled to China to attend events marking the treaty anniversary, where he met with Xi and other senior Chinese leaders.

The exchange of high-level delegations has highlighted increasingly active contacts between Pyongyang and Beijing as the two sides seek to reaffirm their traditionally close ties and deepen cooperation.





Yonhap