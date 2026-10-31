North Korea calls U.S.-led sanctions push a 'strategic failure'

Pyongyang denounced a joint statement by 11 countries and the European Union pledging continued enforcement of sanctions over its nuclear, missile and cyber activities.

North Korea blasted Saturday a joint statement recently issued by the United States, South Korea and other partner nations calling for continued enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang's nuclear and weapons programs, branding the move as a "strategic failure."

A spokesperson from the North's foreign ministry issued the criticism in a statement, after 11 countries and the European Union released the joint statement earlier this week reaffirming their commitment to monitoring the North's activities in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions.

The joint statement also highlighted the findings of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) on the North's illicit activities and welcomed fresh independent sanctions imposed by the United States, Australia and the EU over the North's cyberactivities and dispatch of its workers overseas to finance its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

"This is another case that reminds us that the hostile forces' bad habit of denying the constitutional status of our state," the spokesperson said in the statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The isolated are not us but the United States and the Western camp which have lost judgment and courage to admit their strategic failure despite the lack of their means and ability to prove the effectiveness of their sanctions," the official said.

The official went on to stress that "futile" sanctions and pressure will "never work" on North Korea, nor will they affect its position as a nuclear weapons state.

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"Time proves that the 'sanctions' on the DPRK are doomed to go bankrupt," the spokesperson said. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"[North Korea] vehemently denounces and rejects the United States and its vassal forces' ill-intended conspiratorial racket to justify their malicious and depraved hostile policy toward the DPRK under unjust and unreasonable pretexts," the spokesperson said.

The MSMT was established after a UN expert panel, tasked with monitoring sanctions enforcement, was disbanded in April 2024 due to Russia's veto of a resolution to extend its mandate. It consists of 11 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia and Canada.





Yonhap