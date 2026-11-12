North Korea builds massive east coast naval base as Kim ramps up maritime ambitions

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, inspects a site for naval base in Kangwon Province on Nov. 11 in a photo carried by Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

North Korea is pushing its naval ambitions beyond warships and weapons as it constructs a sprawling new naval base on its east coast to support its growing maritime firepower. The effort to modernize and fortify its naval infrastructure may be intended to counter South Korean and U.S. naval forces and the deployment of strategic assets in a crisis, analysts say.

Regime leader Kim Jong-un had inspected construction work at a major naval base on the country's east coast on Wednesday, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday.

The announcement of the naval base construction comes after the regime recently unveiled new destroyers and maritime strike weapons ranging from strategic cruise missiles to high-speed torpedoes.

"The construction of the modern naval base is a crucial core undertaking directly related to the security of our state and the defence of its maritime sovereignty," Kim said according to an English report by the Rodong Sinmun. Kim ordered construction to meet the party leadership's deadline and outlined a strategic layout to turn the base into a modern, multifunctional fortress.

Kim also called for the swift construction of what he described as a center of naval command, naval culture and naval combat power in their own style. His vision of a “modern naval city” suggests ambitions for more than a military harbor. The proposed complex would serve as a hub for naval operations, logistics and ship maintenance, as well as housing and other amenities for service members. Pyongyang did not reveal where the base would be located.

North Korea's expanding naval arsenal is creating a parallel demand for military infrastructure. The regime revealed a new 10,000-ton-class warship under construction at the Nampo Shipyard on Nov. 4.

The regime also tested a new high-speed torpedo in the East Sea on Monday. Such advances underscore the need for more sophisticated logistics, maintenance and command-and-control capabilities.

The fortification of the naval base appears intended to shield North Korea's fleet from pre-emptive strikes and ensure it can sustain operations in a contingency. The proposed naval city also points to a longer-term strategy to provide stable working and living conditions for specialized personnel and maintain naval capabilities over time.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, is seen with workers who helped build more than 1,000 new homes in Thongchon County, Kangwon Province, on Nov. 11, as shown in footage broadcast by Korean Central Television on Nov. 12. YONHAP

“A fortified naval base could play a crucial role in helping North Korea withstand an enemy's pre-emptive strike and retain the ability to retaliate,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University. “It may also be intended to deter the approach of combined South Korean and U.S. forces and their strategic assets.”

Kim also inspected a newly built residential district in Thongchon County, Kangwon Province, that day. North Korea said it had constructed homes for residents who had to relocate to make way for the naval base before work on the military facility began.

The dual construction appears to serve a political purpose. Kim has made his “Regional Development 20x10 Policy,” a pledge to develop 20 cities and counties annually, a key priority. The parallel construction of military facilities and new housing appears designed to showcase the regime's progress on both military modernization and regional development.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]