North Korea backs 'One China' policy, blames U.S. for regional instability

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North's Kim vows to deepen 'strategic' ties with Russia in letter to Putin
In a birthday letter to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un reaffirmed support for Russia and pledged to expand the countries’ strategic alliance.
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North Korea warns of 'immediate, powerful' response if South violates 'even a millimeter' of territory
Statement by North Korea's foreign ministry comes a day after South Korea's military cleared a minefield near the inter-Korean border
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Industry minister says Alaska LNG has 'strategic value' as global energy routes shift
The latest position follows a tense week after U.S. Donald Trump announced seemingly unilaterally that Seoul will invest at least $50 billion.
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Korea’s $200 billion U.S. investment plan got a late overhaul as nuclear, Alaska LNG were added
Ministry documents show nuclear reactors and Alaska LNG replaced two reviewed projects in Korea's $200 billion U.S. investment plan without new feasibility studies.