North denounces U.S.-led Rimpac exercises, calling them 'a blatant war rehearsal'

Read more
-
Pyongyang expands military rocket facilities near DMZ
Satellite imagery shows North Korea constructing dozens of facilities near the demilitarized zone that analysts say could support rocket launchers aimed at the South Korean capital.
-
Kim Jong-un meets with China's top political adviser in Pyongyang
The North Korean leader met Wang Huning in Pyongyang as both sides pledged to deepen cooperation on the 65th anniversary of a friendship treaty between their countries.
-
U.S. finalizes four-year cap on international student stays
New rules from the Trump administration will limit most students and exchange visitors to four years unless they go through “rigorous vetting” for an extension.
-
A tap, a kiss and careful choreography: In North Korea's succession drama, Kim Ju-ae is heir and accomplice
As part of Kim Jong-un's tightly-controlled narrative, his daughter has inched toward center stage, delivering a new message with each act.