North declares intent with nuclear arsenal ahead of 100th anniversary of anti-imperialist group

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UN envoy criticized over response to DMZ land mine blast
Opposition lawmakers criticized South Korea's United Nations ambassador for not pursuing Security Council action after a North Korea-planted mine injured three soldiers.
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North Korea gains troop deployment experience from Russia's war in Ukraine, USFK chief says
U.S. Forces Korea commander Xavier Brunson said Pyongyang is learning long-range troop deployment, supply and mobilization through its support for Russia.
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U.S. seizes 187 laptops in North Korean IT crackdown
The U.S. Justice Department says North Korean remote-worker schemes infiltrated more than 70 U.S. companies and generated roughly $3 million for sanctioned entities.
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Does negative experience lead to bias? Gov’t council expresses concern over think tank’s reliance on defector accounts.
A panel under the prime minister’s office assessed that KINU’s surveys of North Koreans may present a one-sided perspective on human rights.