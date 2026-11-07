No travel, no talking: Young Koreans find peace in virtual temple and more

From online Buddhist temples to virtual campfires, simple metaverse experiences offer moments of rest without the effort of real-world activities.

Visitors quietly approach Buddha statues, light incense, and sit on meditation cushions with their hands clasped in prayer or bow in reverence. Some strike wooden Buddhist percussion instruments or run prayer beads through their fingers, all without exchanging a word.

It could be a scene at any Buddhist temple — except none of these visitors are physically there.

Young Koreans are seeking moments of calm in a metaverse Buddhist temple called Sansa, where the preparation and travel involved in a temple visit give way to a few clicks.

Sansa, a website created by Park Jin-won, a job-seeker who wanted a place to unwind, has taken social media by storm, attracting more than 1 million visits in less than a week after its launch on Oct. 26.

Park, an English literature graduate, is not a professional developer. He built the site using Codex, OpenAI's AI coding tool.

Developer Park Jin-won's post about his virtual temple Sansa SCREEN CAPTURE

“It took less than 30 minutes to make the first prototype. Features such as bowing and rolling prayer beads can be made by AI in about 10 minutes,” Park told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday via a phone interview.

The site's appeal has little to do with cutting-edge technology or a flawless user experience. The graphics are simple, character movements can be clunky and even basic actions sometimes come with noticeable lag.

Still, users are flocking to the website seeking the same comfort Park was looking for himself as a job-seeker.

“I wanted somewhere to relieve stress, but I didn't have the time or energy to visit an actual temple, so I decided to make a temple I could visit on my phone,” Park said. “I never expected it to go viral. When I posted about it on Instagram and Threads, the response was immediate, and I was surprised myself.”







Why the appeal?

Sansa's metaverse setting is modest yet immersive.

Users are represented by monk-inspired characters with nicknames such as “Quiet Wind” and “Gentle Moss.” Upon entering the site, they find themselves in a temple courtyard surrounded by lush greenery, traditional temple buildings and autumn trees that reflect the changing season in the real world.

By simply clicking on the ground, users can move their characters around the courtyard, approach Buddha statues, light incense or quietly bow before them.

“I logged on out of curiosity, but I found the temple's interior and exterior landscapes detailed. The characters were also cute, which made the experience feel healing,” said an office worker named Won Sae-mi.

An avatar stands in front of an incense stick in the metaverse temple Sansa. SCREEN CAPTURE

Interaction among users is limited. Although visitors can see one another's characters, they cannot chat with each other. Their only forms of interaction are simple gestures, such as walking alongside one another or clasping their hands in prayer.

“Even though there aren't many things you can do on the site, I still enjoy using it. If anything, I think that's part of its charm. It has a very minimalistic feel, which makes the experience even more relaxing,” Won said.

The architect, Park, is currently focusing on making Sansa more stable.

With the sudden influx of users — exceeding 100,000 visitors daily — the site has experienced server problems.

Park also has plans for updates.

“I am first working on improving basic features such as Buddhist chanting and the 108 prostrations,” Park said. “I plan to expand the Sansa map and add features such as lanterns and walking, but only to the extent that the servers can handle.”

Sauna-themed metaverse website called "Sauna Goyo" SCREEN CAPTURE

A growing trend

Sansa is part of a wider wave of online services offering simulated experiences in place of real-world activities.

One example is “Online Damta,” a website themed around a smoke break, with the name a play on the Korean expression for the quick escape from the office. A cigarette slowly burns on the screen, and users can click on it to knock off the ash while chatting with others.

Another service, “Healing Camping,” allows users to enjoy virtual camping experiences, from sitting around a crackling campfire and watching the flames to simply gazing at the stars.

Other examples include “Sauna Goyo” and “Online Pilgrimage Trail,” where users can similarly enjoy leisurely activities in virtual space.

Consumer behavior experts say the popularity of such services reflects a growing preference among younger generations for low-effort leisure experiences that allow them to unwind on their own terms without the burden of physical preparations, expenditures or social interaction.

“This phenomenon goes beyond a passing trend in quirky online content. It reflects people's desire to take a break, even briefly, without investing significant amounts of time or energy,” Kim Woo-hyuk, a consumer science professor at Incheon National University, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

“Ultimately, the trend reveals a consumer mindset that favors small, easily accessible moments of rest over elaborate leisure activities.”

Users of these metaverse platforms and apps share a similar view, saying their popularity reflects growing demand for alternative ways to enjoy online leisure activities and escape the hardships of everyday life.

“Besides Sansa, I have also tried online yoga studios, virtual campfires, Halloween parties and even virtual flights,” An Sook-hyun, a photographer and content creator, said. “They may not be able to fully replace real-life experiences, but they allow me to indirectly experience a similar atmosphere or emotion.”

“The fact that these services are gaining popularity seems to show that there are many people who want to go somewhere or escape reality and take a break, even if only for a little while,” An added.







BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]