No formaldehyde found in Chinese cabbage imports

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Population mobility falls in July amid housing market slowdown
The number of people changing residences fell to its lowest July level since 2022 as home transactions weakened, with Seoul losing residents to Gyeonggi and Incheon.
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Overseas retailers sink their teeth into aging consumers with YouTube ads scams
Consumer complaints tied to overseas retailers promoted on YouTube rose sharply, with false ads and refund refusals hitting older shoppers hardest.
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13 patients and hospitals face probe over repeated propofol use
A government inspection found one patient received propofol 54 times from multiple hospitals, prompting a new tracking system for doctors.
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Births up 15.6% in June, extend gains for 24th month
Births rose 15.6 percent in June, extending a 24-month recovery, though the fertility rate remains far below replacement level.