No drug-related violations found in special crackdown on eve of Halloween

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Never again: Local governments ramp up Halloween crowd controls as larger turnout expected
Seoul and local governments nationwide are expanding Halloween crowd-control measures in Itaewon, Hongdae and other busy districts as larger crowds and foreign tourist arrivals are expected.
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Call of Duty publisher apologizes for using real footage of Itaewon tragedy
Activision apologizes for using real footage from Seoul's 2022 Itaewon crowd crush in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and says the clip will be removed.
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Enhypen's Sunghoon tops K-pop Halloween costume poll
Enhypen’s Sunghoon edged out Ateez’s San in a fan vote for the K-pop artist best suited to Halloween costumes and makeup.
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Police identify suspect in Jeju revenge killing
The personal information of Kang Seong-eun, the suspect accused of killing a woman on Jeju Island in an apparent act of revenge, will be available on the police website until Nov. 30.