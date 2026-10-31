No drug-related violations found in special crackdown on eve of Halloween

Korean police’s Special Operations Unit patrols near Itaewon Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, to prevent against large-scale casualties on Oct. 30, the eve of Halloween. NEWS1

Police found no drug-related violations after inspecting eight clubs in Seoul's major nightlife districts ahead of Halloween.

Police said Saturday they have found no drug-related violations during a joint crackdown the previous night on nightlife districts in Seoul on the eve of Halloween.

Police carried out inspections at eight clubs in nightlife districts in southern Seoul's Gangnam and Seocho districts, as well as central Seoul's Yongsan District on Friday night as part of a special drug crackdown that has been underway since August in cooperation with fire and municipality authorities.

"Ahead of Halloween, we conducted crackdowns focusing on clubs, entertainment venues, and areas with high concentrations of foreigners, where large crowds are expected," a police official said. "We will continue to strengthen inspections and crackdown activities in vulnerable areas."

Police urged the public to actively report drug-related crimes, saying they will guarantee the anonymity of informants and rewards will be provided.

Yonhap