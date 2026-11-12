'No clear standards': Korea's state-run adoption program leaves children, families in limbo

Unclear screening rules, a lack of standard procedures and slow administrative action have stymied families seeking to adopt and left children sitting in institutions.

A 38-year-old mother in Korea is keeping toys and books even though her child outgrew them long ago. They are meant for a second child her family hopes to adopt.

“We used to have many more books for infants, but the second child is taking so long that we’ve lent them to a neighbor for now,” she told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Tuesday.

Ahead of applying for the adoption process, her family moved into a bigger home, complete with a playroom that would have space for two children.

On a bookshelf in the living room, one shelf is almost empty except for a stuffed Pororo, the penguin from the popular children’s cartoon, saved for the new sibling.

“It’s taking a little long for my little sibling to come,” her 4-year-old, also adopted, has been telling others. “But when they do, I’ll be really nice to them.”

But the younger sibling is not coming anytime soon. The state rejected her family's application.

As of the end of August, the mother was among 825 families that had applied to adopt under the new system.

Excluding 94 whose applications had been discontinued, 613 had yet to be matched with a child, while 271 children were waiting for a family, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare submitted to Rep. Kim Yea-ji of the main opposition People Power Party.

Baby clothes, collected in preparation for an adopted child, are seen folded on a shelf in a closet on Nov. 10. PHOTO PROVIDED BY READER

Only six adoptions had been finalized in court between July 2025, when the state took over adoption from private agencies to tighten screening and reduce overseas adoptions, and the end of August. The number rose to 17 by the end of October, according to the National Center for the Rights of the Child (NCRC), which handles adoption applications.

Adoptive families say the state is screening them without written standards while children endlessly wait in institutions, losing precious time they could be spending with a family. The ministry says the process is speeding up.





Calls for an audit

On Nov. 3, adoptive families wearing white caps and masks gathered in front of the Board of Audit and Inspection in Jongno District, central Seoul, to request an audit of how the state screens prospective parents and matches them with children.

The masks, organizers said, stood for children in institutions who cannot speak for themselves.

The request was filed by the National Adoptive Family Federation and six other groups, including Jusarang Community Foundation, which runs Seoul’s only baby box, where people can anonymously leave infants they cannot raise.

The groups say the state has turned down applicants for reasons the law does not list.

Members of adoptive family groups, wearing white masks and caps, hold a press conference in front of the Board of Audit and Inspection in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 3. JUSARANG COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The law sets out five requirements for adoptive parents, including the ability to provide an “economically and emotionally stable environment of child rearing” and having no record of crimes such as child abuse or domestic violence.

According to the audit request, applicants have been rejected or asked to revise their applications over the gender or age of the child they hoped to adopt, their use of infertility leave and whether they had told an older adopted child about the adoption.

The groups also say the background check questionnaire asks for sensitive information on relatives who do not live with applicants, including criminal records and family medical histories.

The NCRC said it would review ways to improve the system after hearing a range of opinions, and that it would cooperate fully if the Board of Audit and Inspection proceeds with an audit.

The system the families are challenging is little more than a year old. It moved the screening of adoptive parents from private agencies, which had handled it for decades, to the state.

Concern over how agencies vetted families had grown after the 2020 death of Jeong-in, a 16-month-old girl abused by her adoptive parents.

Citizens hold signs calling for harsh punishment of the adoptive parents of Jeong-in, a 16-month-old girl who died of abuse, in front of the Seoul Southern District Court in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on March 17, 2021, the day of the fourth hearing in the case. NEWS1

Under the new system, prospective parents apply to the NCRC, complete training and undergo a family background check that includes at least one unannounced visit, according to the ministry.

A subcommittee of up to 10 members of the Adoption Policy Committee, which is chaired by the health minister, decides whether each applicant is fit to adopt and which child goes to which family, before a family court grants permission for the adoption.

The subcommittee did not meet until Oct. 17, 2025, three months after the system took effect.

Of the 825 families that had applied by the end of August, only 237 had their eligibility reviewed, and 77 of them were rejected, according to Health Ministry data submitted to Rep. Kim’s office.

Under the old system, 154 children were adopted domestically in 2024, the last full year before the change, according to the Health Ministry.

YUN YOUNG







No written standards

When the 38-year-old mother adopted her first child through a private agency in 2022, a social worker guided the family from the first counseling session to follow-up visits after the child came home. The family met the child 10 days after being matched, and the child came home the following month.

However, through the state, her second application went quite differently. During the review, she was asked for more information about a family member who does not live with her. The request came by phone, she said, not in writing.

She was later rejected and has filed a lawsuit against the Health Ministry.

“We submitted five years of medical records, our finances, essays about our lives and went through months of training,” she said. “Then the state told us we weren’t fit to be parents. It felt like a miscarriage.”

A notice from the National Center for the Rights of the Child, dated July 29, on an information disclosure request says the center does not separately hold or manage scoring criteria for screening prospective adoptive parents. PHOTO PROVIDED BY READER

Official documents, obtained by adoptive families through information disclosure requests and reviewed by the Korea JoongAng Daily, show the screening process has operated largely without written rules.

In responses issued in June and September, the NCRC said it has no scoring sheet for screening applicants and no tool for matching children with families.

It said it keeps no statistics breaking down why applicants are rejected or why children go unmatched, and does not ask subcommittee members to sign any pledges.

Approvals and rejections are sent by registered mail. But requests for more information go through the background check agency, which contacts families by phone or in person, according to a ministry response submitted to Rep. Kim’s office in July. The NCRC said it has no procedure for issuing those requests in writing.

The ministry says a uniform scoring system does not reflect each child’s circumstances, which is why a committee of experts decides collectively. It says it plans to introduce more detailed standards in stages.

It also says the process is speeding up. The number of children matched with families rose from 16 at the end of March to 122 at the end of September, the ministry said in October, after it expanded subcommittee meetings to two to three times a month from April and hired 13 more staff for background checks.

Minister of Health and Welfare Jeong Eun-kyeong attends the third meeting of the Adoption Policy Committee at the National Center for the Rights of the Child in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 2. YONHAP

“Of course the number of matches has gone up. It started from zero,” said Oh Chang-hwa, head of the National Adoptive Family Federation. “The question is why it couldn’t have gone up faster, and there are no clear standards.”

Rep. Kim proposed a revision to the Special Act on Domestic Adoption in September. It would require the government to notify applicants of the details and results of screening and matching decisions without delay, and to include adoptees, birth parents and adoptive parents on adoption committees. The bill is pending before the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee.





Stuck in institutions

Under current law, family-based care should be considered first for children awaiting adoption.

Yet of the 140 babies born through the protected childbirth system who were awaiting adoption at the end of August, 67 were living in institutions, according to Health Ministry data obtained by Rep. Nam In-soon of the ruling Democratic Party.

The protected childbirth system, introduced in July 2024, allows women in crisis pregnancies to give birth anonymously at hospitals.

“One of the reasons the protected childbirth system was created was so that children who had to be separated from their mothers could grow up in adoptive families,” said Yang Seung-won, the secretary general at Jusarang Community Foundation. “But adoptions aren’t happening.”

A counter handling family relations registration, including birth registrations, at a district office in Seoul YONHAP

Children who are matched are often past infancy. Only 17 of the children matched with families were younger than 12 months, according to figures the NCRC provided in August.

Kim, a woman in her early 40s who hopes to become an adoptive parent, said it is heartbreaking that children are growing up in institutions when prospective parents are on standby.

“Most adoptive parents want to adopt a child before the child’s first birthday,” she said. “If the process takes more than a year, that’s no longer possible.”





The case for caution

Not everyone thinks faster is better.

“When human rights are at stake, speed is not an end in itself,” said Peter Moller, co-director of KoRoot, a nongovernmental organization that supports overseas adoptees returning to Korea. “Historically, the speed of adoption procedures has proved to be one of the factors contributing to the lack of safeguards in adoption systems.”

Under the old system, more than 168,000 Korean children were adopted overseas.

Marrit Kim van der Staaij, whose late mother was adopted to the Netherlands, submits an application at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 26. Her case, which concerns alleged irregularities in her mother’s adoption, was designated Case No. 1 in the commission’s renewed investigation into overseas adoptions. YONHAP

In March 2025, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that the state had violated overseas adoptees’ rights, citing falsified records and adoptions carried out without proper consent.

The Special Act on Domestic Adoption now requires the state to “endeavor to gradually reduce overseas adoptions.”

KoRoot regards the government’s slow pace “as a positive sign that it has recognized the risks and dangers inherent in adoption procedures,” Moller said.

The 38-year-old mother does not dispute the need for careful screening.

“It’s right that parents should be screened thoroughly,” she said. “But the children also need to find homes quickly.”





Still waiting

Kim, a mother of two, applied to adopt in July 2025, as soon as the new system took effect. After finishing parent training that November, she waited four months before she could submit documents for her background check.

She had disclosed that her younger biological child has a language delay, or slower-than-usual development in speaking and understanding language. When the subcommittee asked for more information, again verbally through the background check agency, she submitted written assessments from a pediatric specialist, the child’s day care director and a developmental specialist, saying the child was catching up well and that the family could support a new child.

In September, 14 months after she applied, the subcommittee rejected her application, saying the unknown care needs that her biological child might have in the future could make it hard for the family to raise both its existing children and a new one, and that an adoption could harm her existing children’s welfare, Kim said.

Her appeal was rejected on Oct. 30, and she plans to file an administrative lawsuit.

“It’s a logical leap to say parents aren’t qualified because they have a child with a disability,” she said.

Kim and her husband decided years ago that their family would include an adopted child. They stopped at two biological children to make room for a third, and she has kept her two children’s baby things ever since.

Her children know a sibling is supposed to come. They keep asking why it hasn’t yet.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]