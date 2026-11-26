Officials at the National Intelligence Service are seen in at the agency's headquarters in southern Seoul in an undated photo. NEWS1

Korea's spy agency rejected a report that China proposed joint intelligence operations against the United States.

Korea’s spy agency flatly denied a media report that Chinese authorities had approached the agency with a proposal to conduct intelligence operations targeting the United States.

“The National Intelligence Service [NIS] has never received any such proposal from Chinese authorities,” the intelligence agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement contradicts claims that Chinese authorities had proposed intelligence operations targeting the United States as Korean intelligence authorities sought to secure the release of an informant detained in China earlier this year, as reported earlier that day by the Kukmin Ilbo.

The news outlet claimed that the incident drew a strong backlash from Washington and led to a rift in the intelligence alliance between Seoul and Washington.

“We once again make clear that intelligence cooperation between Korea and the United States remains active and mutually beneficial across a wide range of areas, including counterintelligence,” the NIS said.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]