NIS asks 2,100 public institutions to conduct emergency cybersecurity checks

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Fireworks to color Busan skies with festival expected to draw 1 million visitors
The 21st edition of the annual event will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the city enacting measures to ensure crowd safety.
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Lee orders officials to review establishing cybersecurity task force
The president gave the order at a Cabinet meeting following a series of hacking attacks on local financial firms and the high-profile hacking of Binance, which resulted in the theft of more than $6 billion worth of cryptocurrency.
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Early winterlike chill hits Korea as yellow dust returns, colder days ahead
Winter-like cold has swept the Korean Peninsula as yellow dust raises fine dust levels in Seoul and central regions. Korea's meteorological administration forecasts Seoul's first subzero temperature of fall this weekend.
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Presidential data breach may have been internal leak, Foreign Ministry says
The ministry and police are investigating the incident, which occurred prior to President Lee Jae Myung’s departure for Europe in June.