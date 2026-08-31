Nine rescued Korean workers return home as nine remain missing in Nepal

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Police to reveal identity of suspect in Chinese student murder case
Authorities will publish the accused lecturer’s name and photo after citing the brutality of the killing and public interest in preventing future crimes.
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Death penalty sought in Gwangju student murder case
Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Jang Yun-gi, accused of killing a high school student during an attempted sexual assault.
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'I came to find my son's body': Families search for loved ones after Nepal floods
Since Bharatpur has no facilities capable of storing or handling the number of bodies that have been recovered, Nepalese authorities have turned part of the Chitwan Expo Center into a temporary morgue.
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Korea to end routine ship quarantine checks for crew changes to speed port entry
The revision, shifting to an inspection system based on paperwork, moves the country in line with World Health Organization standards.