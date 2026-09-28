Newly elected officials report average assets of 1.35 billion won

The result of lawmakers' vote on a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act is displayed on a screen at the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 31. YONHAP

The Government Ethics Committee disclosed the personal assets of 1,259 individuals, including 563 local governors, mayors, councilors and education chiefs elected in the June elections.

Officials newly elected in June’s local elections reported average assets of 1.35 billion won ($993,000), according to Government Ethics Committee data released on Tuesday.

The committee disclosed the personal assets of 1,259 individuals, including 563 local governors, mayors, councilors and education chiefs elected in the June elections. The others are 586 people who retired from elected office and 110 appointed public officials.

The average assets of the newly elected people amounted to 1.35 billion won per person. The heads of large local governments averaged 1.99 billion won per person in assets, and small local government heads declared an average of 1.69 billion won of wealth.

Among the heads of small local governments, Bonghwa County Mayor Choi Gi-young reported the largest assets at 34.9 billion won, and Yoon Yu-jin, a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, topped the wealth list among newly elected members of large local councils with 15.64 billion won, according to the data.





Yonhap