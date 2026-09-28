Newly elected officials report average assets of 1.35 billion won

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Defense minister 'cannot say for certain' DMZ mine was from North Korea
South Korea's Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said investigators have yet to determine whether the explosion that injured three soldiers involved a North Korean mine.
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'The Assassin(s)' draws backlash for allegedly revisiting conspiracies about 1974 first lady shooting
The People Power Party has argued that the film is based on a conspiracy theory suggesting that then-President Park Chung Hee himself was behind his wife's death.
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Lee's approval rating rises for second straight week to 37.9%: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating had fallen for 10 weeks before turning upward in the previous poll, helped by his clarification of key political issues during a press conference on Sept. 18.
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Broken windows in Yeouido (KOR)
Korea must tighten solicitation rules and adopt lobbying disclosure to curb the normalization of political influence.