Newborn baby found dead near Yeosu apartment complex

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Man who murdered Gwangju high school girl gets life in prison
Jang Yun-gi avoided the death penalty sought by the prosecution for murdering a student while attempting to rape her.
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Korea's overseas registry lists 1,421 people aged 120 and older
The implausible figure stems from an overseas registration system that relies on individuals to self-report their information.
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Kazakh worker killed after concrete ceiling collapses at construction site in Seoul
Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor plan to investigate the cause of the accident and look into whether the companies involved violated workplace safety laws.
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‘The Assassin(s)’ backlash spreads as historical distortion claims trigger boycotts, legal challenges
Actors, YouTubers and filmmakers face mounting criticism and potential legal action over the film’s portrayal of the 1974 assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo.