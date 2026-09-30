Newborn baby found dead near Yeosu apartment complex

The Korean national flag and the Korean National Police Agency flag are seen in front of the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. NEWS1

Police are searching for the parents of a newborn who was found dead in a flower bed with its umbilical cord still attached.

A newborn baby was found dead in a flower bed outside an apartment complex in Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Wednesday.

A report was filed at around 9:28 a.m. after a bag containing the newborn was discovered in a flower bed near an apartment management office in Ansan-dong, Yeosu, according to the Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency.

The newborn was found dead with its umbilical cord still attached. The body showed signs of partial decomposition.

Police have identified the parents believed to have abandoned the newborn and are trying to locate them.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]