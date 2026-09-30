Newborn baby found dead near Yeosu apartment complex

Police are searching for the parents of a newborn who was found dead in a flower bed with its umbilical cord still attached.

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The Korean national flag and the Korean National Police Agency flag are seen in front of the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.

A newborn baby was found dead in a flower bed outside an apartment complex in Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Wednesday. 

A report was filed at around 9:28 a.m. after a bag containing the newborn was discovered in a flower bed near an apartment management office in Ansan-dong, Yeosu, according to the Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency.

The newborn was found dead with its umbilical cord still attached. The body showed signs of partial decomposition.

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Police have identified the parents believed to have abandoned the newborn and are trying to locate them.


BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr] 

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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