New White House spokesperson says $54 billion tied to Alaska gas project in Korean investment package

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Can Latin America’s rightward tide topple even Brazil’s Lula? (KOR)
Flavio Bolsonaro’s first-round lead puts Brazil’s leftist president under pressure as voters weigh inflation, security and foreign policy.
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Kospi opens higher despite Wall Street losses, AI concerns
Stocks opened higher Wednesday after a 5.46 percent plunge, despite Wall Street losses and persistent concerns over AI spending.
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Korea probes Zeekr data practices ahead of launch
Korea’s privacy watchdog is inspecting how Chinese automaker Zeekr collects, shares and transfers user data ahead of its market launch.
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Korea, U.S. finance chiefs reaffirm bilateral economic cooperation
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed shared priorities and stronger economic cooperation in their first call.