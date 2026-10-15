New warrant sought for Kim Keon Hee to keep her in custody

Read more
-
North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russian drone factory, CSIS says
The country has reportedly sent up to 12,000 workers and technicians to Russia's Alabuga drone factory, helping produce Iran-designed Geran suicide drones and gain weapons expertise, according to CSIS.
-
Blowing Os
A Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle fires smoke grenades while maneuvering during a large-scale joint field training exercise at the Jangdo training ground in Seo District, Incheon, on Oct. 15.
-
Three European states urged South Korea to sustain Ukraine support amid diplomatic rift, says senior official
Major European countries have encouraged South Korea to continue backing Ukraine while offering to help ease Seoul’s dispute with Kyiv over the disclosure of captured North Korean soldiers.
-
Korean Air’s net profit in Q3 jumps 10 times on robust demand, stronger won
The nation’s flag carrier posted net profit of 929.7 billion won ($692.2 million) on a nonconsolidated basis from July to September.