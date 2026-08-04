New U.S. envoy Steel meets FM Cho, submits credentials

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Lee to dispatch special envoys to Colombian president-elect's inauguration
Rep. Yoon Joon-byeong of the Democratic Party and Rep. Lee Hai-min of the Rebuilding Korea Party plan to brief the new Colombian government on Seoul's policies and deliver a letter from President Lee Jae Myung.
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Trump says U.S. in talks with Iran on reopening Strait of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House, despite Tehran earlier denying any plans for negotiations with Washington.
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Koreans' favorability toward Japan hits highest level since 2013
Improved sentiment goes both ways, with 54.3 percent of Koreans holding positive impressions, while favorable views in Japan about Korea came to 36.3 percent.
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U.S. drone nearly downed in chain-of-command breakdown: JCS
Korea’s military said a breakdown in reporting and airspace approval procedures nearly led troops to shoot down a U.S. Marine drone near the inter-Korean border.