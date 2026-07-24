New U.S. Ambassador Steel says she will depart for Korea next week

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Korea, U.S. open shipbuilding partnership center to advance 'MASGA' initiative
The new center will help drive Seoul’s planned $150 billion investment in U.S. shipbuilding through joint research, work force training and supply chain cooperation.
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Kospi opens lower on escalating Middle East tensions
Stocks opened sharply lower Friday as rising tensions and surging crude prices triggered broad selling.
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Unesco panel urges Japan to better reflect forced Korean labor at Sado Mine
A Unesco committee told Japan to more fully present the Sado Island Gold Mines’ history, including using Koreans for forced labor during colonial rule.
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Korea’s Q2 GDP rises 0.6 percent, putting annual 3 percent growth closer
Stronger-than-expected semiconductor exports offset oil-price volatility, lifting second-quarter growth and bringing Korea’s fastest annual expansion in five years within reach.