The program will select 10 undergraduates for annual financial support and employment-linked opportunities, including potential internships.

Logistics service provider Taewoong Logistics has launched a scholarship program for international students, offering up to 4.5 million won ($3,352) in financial support and employment-linked opportunities.

International undergraduate students enrolled at Korean universities who will be in their second year as of March 2027 are eligible to apply. According to the company, selected students will receive an annual scholarship of 1.5 million won through their third and fourth years of university, receiving up to 4.5 million won in total.

Eligible applicants must submit a certificate of enrollment, an academic transcript, an alien registration card and a language proficiency certificate. Preference will be given to applicants with strong academic records, Test of Proficiency in Korean level 4 or higher, proficiency in other foreign languages or letters of recommendation.





However, a Taewoong Logistics spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily that these are not definitive factors in the selection process.

“Though meeting these criteria will come into play, we will also carefully consider how sincerely students communicate their strengths, motivation for applying and future goals through their personal statements,” the spokesperson said.

While the scholarship is intended to provide financial support to international students, the spokesperson said the company also hopes to nurture future talent for the logistics industry and offer employment-linked opportunities.

“If selected students wish to pursue employment after graduation, we plan to connect them with opportunities at our domestic or overseas subsidiaries,” the spokesperson said.

The company operates 19 overseas subsidiaries across China, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Americas and Europe.

“We hope to help students find jobs where they can put the skills and knowledge they have developed through their studies to use. We have also already developed plans to offer internship opportunities in the long term,” the spokesperson added.

Applications opened Wednesday and will remain open through Dec. 13. The program will select 10 students.

More details are available in the scholarship section of K-campus, a platform for international students run by the Korea JoongAng Daily.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]