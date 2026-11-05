New protein clue could help slow Alzheimer’s progression, Korean team finds

Microscope images show abnormal tau spreading to nearby cells when FAM84B is present. The boxed areas show magnified sections. SCREEN CAPTURE

Cell studies link FAM84B to inflammation-driven tau spread, while dantrolene points to a potential way to curb the process.

Korean researchers have uncovered a protein that is believed to help Alzheimer’s disease spread through the brain by shuttling abnormal tau from one nerve cell to another. The finding could open a new path toward treatments that slow dementia progression.

Tau is a protein that normally helps maintain the structure of nerve cells, but it can damage those cells when it becomes abnormal and builds up in the brain. Abnormal tau accumulation is one of the hallmark changes seen in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

A protein called FAM84B promotes the movement of tau between brain cells, the National Institute of Health under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.

The spread of abnormal tau from one nerve cell to another is known to be linked to disease progression. Researchers, however, have not fully understood what drives that spread.

The research team analyzed postmortem brain tissue from patients who had Alzheimer’s disease and other tau-related disorders. The team also examined nerve cells created from stem cells derived from patients.

Higher levels of FAM84B were found in brain tissue from patients with certain conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, than in people without dementia. Nerve cells derived from Alzheimer’s patients showed the same pattern.

The researchers then increased the levels in cell experiments. More tau was released from the cells as a result. The number of surrounding cells that received the released tau also rose.

A human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease is displayed at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, on Oct. 7, 2003. AP/YONHAP

The findings showed that FAM84B plays a role in releasing tau from cells and helping it move into other cells.

The team also examined the link between brain inflammation and tau spread.

FAM84B levels rose after nerve cells were exposed to substances that trigger inflammation. Tau transfer between cells also increased.

The results suggest that FAM84B may serve as a link between inflammation in the brain and the spread of abnormal tau to nearby cells.

Experiments using the existing drug dantrolene also produced notable results.

The number of nearby cells that received tau fell after researchers used the drug to suppress calcium signaling inside nerve cells. The result suggests that drugs may be able to regulate the spread of tau between cells.

Microscope images show FAM84B and abnormal tau proteins together in lab-grown brain tissue. The highlighted areas indicate where the two proteins overlap. SCREEN CAPTURE

However, the study does not prove that dantrolene can treat dementia.

The research has so far identified a mechanism behind tau transfer through analyses of patient brain tissue and cell experiments. More research, including animal studies, is needed to determine whether blocking tau spread in the brain can prevent nerve cell damage or memory loss.

The findings were published in the “Journal of Neuroinflammation” on Oct. 2.

“This study is the first to show that FAM84B plays an important role in the process through which neuroinflammation affects tau transmission,” said Jo Chul-man, a researcher at the Korea National Institute of Health. “Further research is needed to determine how this pathway affects actual disease progression and whether it could serve as a treatment target.”





BY RHEE ESTHER [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]