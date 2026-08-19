New DP chief urges ‘worst chief justice’ to step down over letter recommending nominees for top court

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Gov't opens public nominations for chief of new serious crimes investigation agency
The new agency, set to launch Oct. 2, will investigate seven categories of major crimes as prosecutors lose key investigative powers.
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Blue House to launch YouTube talk show with ordinary people as guests
A new biweekly live show will bring ordinary Koreans and public figures together to discuss work, family and generational divides.
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Actor Hwang Jung-min rejects court-mediated decision in 200 million won damages suit
According to the woman who filed the suit, Hwang Jung-min proposed launching a soju brand, for which she handled the practical work, and encouraged her to write a novel, but he did not compensate her.
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Kim Min-seok must rein in DP’s hard-liners (KOR)
The new Democratic Party leader must curb hard-liners and match his reform pledge with action on justice, housing and bipartisan restraint.