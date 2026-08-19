New Democratic Party leader visits ex-President Moon, vows to heal internal wounds

New ruling Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok, left, meets former President Moon Jae-in at Moon's home in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 19. YONHAP

Kim Min-seok made the promise after the former president expressed concern that members of rival factions appeared to have sustained "deep internal wounds" due to the tight competition in the leadership race.

New ruling Democratic Party (DP) leader Kim Min-seok visited former President Moon Jae-in at the latter’s home in the southeastern city of Yangsan on Wednesday, during which Kim pledged to work toward healing the party after a bitter election campaign.

Kim, a former prime minister who was elected party leader on Monday, made the remark after the ex-president expressed concern that members of rival factions appeared to have sustained “deep internal wounds” due to the tight competition in the leadership race, according to senior party spokesperson Park Sung-joon.

Kim won 54.08 percent of the vote, defeating Rep. Jung Chung-rae, who had sought a second consecutive term as DP leader but ended with 45.92 percent. Former DP leader Song Young-gil finished third.

“There are people worried about reconciliation, and I ask you as party leader to make special efforts to embrace and achieve harmony,” Moon was quoted as saying.

Kim responded that he will play a “sufficient role within the party, including by conducting a campaign against the rampant use of mocking, hateful and scornful language,” the spokesperson said.





Yonhap