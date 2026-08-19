New Democratic Party leader visits ex-President Moon, vows to heal internal wounds

Read more
-
Gyeonggi cuts 546.5 billion won as fiscal emergency reshapes 2026 budget
The province will redirect savings from more than 1,300 programs toward care, welfare, school meals and urgent infrastructure despite opposition criticism.
-
New DP chief urges ‘worst chief justice’ to step down over letter recommending nominees for top court
The scathing criticism came after Jo Hee-de sent a letter to the president with names to fill the bench, breaking with the tradition of prior coordination.
-
Gov't opens public nominations for chief of new serious crimes investigation agency
The new agency, set to launch Oct. 2, will investigate seven categories of major crimes as prosecutors lose key investigative powers.
-
Blue House to launch YouTube talk show with ordinary people as guests
A new biweekly live show will bring ordinary Koreans and public figures together to discuss work, family and generational divides.