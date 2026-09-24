New defense minister suggests ‘better way’ to integrate military academies

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul inspects military readiness during his visit to the Army’s 25th Infantry Division on Sept. 23. NEWS1

Kang Shin-chul hinted at a revision of the plan to combine the schools as fierce pushback from alumni and cadets continues.

New Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul has suggested a "better way" for a highly disputed government plan to merge the military academies, raising the possibility that he may seek to revise the proposal fiercely opposed by alumni groups.

Speaking to reporters on his first day in office Tuesday, Kang hinted at a different approach to creating a single military institution for the Army, Air Force and Navy, saying that the current plan does not mean "shutting down" or "abolishing" the schools.

"There are pros and cons to the current plan, but I believe there could be a better way," Kang said. "[Since taking office,] I have asked around and checked myself, and I was told that [we] have never used terms such as 'closure' or 'abolishment.'"

Kang said he agreed on the need for integration in military education, stressing that all of these efforts boil down to the objective of nurturing formidable military leaders for the country.

"As long as the Army, Navy and Air Force exist, there must be training institutions in one form or another [...] If we are to pursue integrated education, there must be an institution designed for that purpose," he said.

Merging the three military academies has been a key policy initiative for the Lee Jae Myung government, but the plan faces strong pushback from active-duty service members, alumni groups and even aspiring cadets.

The first public hearing on the academy merger, hosted by the Ministry of National Defense last month, ended in chaos as angry alumni and cadets opposing the plan went on a full offensive to disrupt the session with jeers, shouting and verbal outbursts.

The alumni groups and other opponents see the plan as a politically motivated attempt to undermine the military, especially the Army, over its role in two military coups in the past and the short-lived martial law imposition in December 2024 by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"We will listen to a wide range of voices, consider the French military academy model or the German system, if we have to," Kang said. "We will closely look at all of them, including the most renowned [U.S.] West Point [Military Academy] and Annapolis [U.S. Naval Academy], to determine which model best nurtures the finest talent."

"My only goal is to shape military academies that cultivate outstanding leaders," Kang added.

New Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul speaks during a handover ceremony at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 22. YONHAP

As the new minister has signaled a possible revision to the current proposal, the government's next step for the merger plan will likely draw close attention.

The Defense Ministry is expected to announce detailed plans for the military academy integration by the end of next month.

Under the broad blueprint unveiled by the government and the ruling party in July, the envisioned integrated academy will be established at Jaundae, a military training and education compound in Daejeon.

The government has cited the need for enhancing military "jointness" as a key reason for the academy integration, given the shift to AI-based modern warfare and a steep demographic cliff facing the country.

Yonhap