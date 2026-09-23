New defense chief Kang faces pivotal test on South Korea’s military overhaul

New Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, left, receives the Ministry of National Defense flag from former Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek during a handover ceremony at the ministry in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 22. YONHAP

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New Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul faces the daunting task of setting direction for multiple military reforms sought by his predecessor and President Lee Jae Myung.

Kang was inaugurated on Tuesday as the second defense chief under Lee, at a time when the president is pursuing major defense policies, including a push to transfer wartime operational control (Opcon) from the United States and integrate the Army, Navy and Air Force academies.

The opposition bloc has opposed such policies, arguing that the changes could undermine defense readiness and that former Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back did not understand what the policies entail because of his limited military experience.

Lee’s first defense chief, Ahn, took the post on the back of his 22-month service as a soldier in the 1980s and his experience as chair of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee — a career that contrasts with that of other defense ministers who took the post after serving as generals.

Kang, however, brings considerable military experience to the table, having completed his career as a four-star Army general. After his retirement, he served as South Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Before his retirement in September 2025, he served as deputy commander of the Combined Forces Command, where he oversaw joint drills between the South Korean and U.S. armed forces.

Kang’s military knowledge can thus help him assist Lee in implementing military reforms more meticulously or in devising alternative approaches to the president’s goals.

Kang already expressed his will to do so for the military academy integration plan, as he said during a confirmation hearing on Sept. 16 that he will work to develop “the best possible proposal” for the initiative in response to opposing views.





Opcon transfer

The president has the final say on policy implementation, but Kang’s guidance can lead to more inclusive and supplementary measures, including the high-stakes plan to transfer the Opcon.

President Lee aims to complete the Opcon transfer from the United States within his five-year term, which ends in 2030.

The change would see South Korea taking the lead in commanding its forces during wartime rather than the United States. Washington would still maintain its troops in South Korea, but Seoul would have greater responsibility and authority over how the two countries’ forces operate.

Kang agreed to the plan but said during the confirmation hearing that it should be pursued in a way that “strengthens the South Korea-U.S. alliance while ensuring that both countries maintain mutual trust.”

New Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul speaks during a handover ceremony at the Ministry of National Defense building in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 22. NEWS1

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has expressed concerns about the initiative, saying in a statement shared on July 11 of last year that “wartime operational control is directly tied to our national security and must be determined through thorough verification and military assessment.”

Kang’s spell as deputy commander of the Combined Forces Command, however, can help him design a plan for the Opcon transfer under which both forces function effectively, as he has experience leading the two militaries in combined exercises.

“This is something previous administrations have consistently pursued,” Kang said on Sept. 16. “I believe we have made significant progress in meeting the required conditions, and the conditions are now in place.

“If South Korea and the United States hold the Security Consultative Meeting this year, we will complete the Full Operational Capability assessment. The South Korean and U.S. defense ministers will then determine the target year and recommend it to the two presidents, who will make the final call.”

Military academy integration

For Lee’s military academy integration plan, the new defense chief’s background can come in handy.

Kang himself started his military career at the Korea Military Academy, where he graduated and was commissioned as an Army second lieutenant in 1990.

Lee’s plan involves combining the Army, Navy and Air Force academies into one integrated academy in which all cadets complete basic courses for the first two years and undergo branch-specific exercises for the final two years to develop cross-branch expertise.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, encourages newly commissioned officers during an integrated commissioning ceremony at the Gyeryongdae parade ground in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, on Feb. 20. NEWS1

While Lee stressed that “the ability to conduct integrated operations across land, sea and air is essential given the rapidly evolving security landscape,” the initiative has raised concerns among the PPP and former officers that it could dilute branch-exclusive knowledge and weaken operational effectiveness.

Kang’s long career, which includes his cadet years and stints as a commander at every level, can help him develop measures that could alleviate concerns.

His position is that cross-branch education is necessary, although he has yet to go into detail about what steps he will take for the integration as of Tuesday.

He said during the confirmation hearing that the plan is “incomplete,” and he sees areas “that need to be improved in the current plan.”

North Korean threats

In addition to providing guidance on Lee’s military reforms, Kang will be responsible for responding to growing threats from North Korea.

North Korea has not only fortified the demilitarized zone (DMZ) by installing new roads and infrastructure that could improve the country’s military mobility and operations, but its soldiers have also crossed the military demarcation line — the line that separates North and South Korea — multiple times over the past month, prompting South Korean troops to fire warning shots and force them to head back north.

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in South Korea on July 19, 2022. REUTERS/YONHAP

Kang has yet to reveal what approach he will take about North Korea’s recent provocations but made it clear during the confirmation hearing that “the North Korean regime and military are our adversaries.”

A challenge that the new defense chief could face, however, is devising a policy toward North Korea that aligns with Lee’s peace-oriented approach to inter-Korean relations.

Since taking office on June 4 of last year, the president has expressed his will to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula by refraining from hostile actions against the North. Suspending the South’s loudspeaker broadcasts — cross-border broadcasts of news, music and political messages — along the border on June 11, 2025, was part of the efforts.

And Lee has not reversed his position on the issue.

South Korea-U.S. joint drills

Kang’s stance on North Korea is clear, as is his position on the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

He stressed the significance of the alliance, saying in a statement on Sept. 15 that, if appointed as minister, he would “support the diplomatic efforts of South Korea and the United States to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula” based on a “strong South Korea-U.S. alliance and unwavering military readiness.”

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo, front right, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson, front left, Deputy Commander of the Combined Forces Command Kang Shin-chul, front center, and other senior military leaders from Korea and the United States oversee a live-fire exercise in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on March 6, 2025. YONHAP

As for combined exercises between the two countries, Kang said such drills should continue, although U.S. President Donald Trump called in August for a reduction in scale to help restart dialogue with North Korea.

“Combined exercises and training are essential,” Kang said in the statement. “I believe exercises and training must continue through various means to ensure that our combined defense readiness is maintained under all circumstances.”

With much at stake, Kang steps into a pivotal role in assisting the president in designing defense policies — from the transfer of Opcon to responses to North Korean threats — that could reshape the security landscape on the Korean Peninsula.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]