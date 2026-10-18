New crime agency makes 1st arrest since launch

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Express buses face uncertain future as rising fares, KTX competition shrink ridership
A 9 percent fare increase is pushing travelers toward faster trains while threatening bus links to rural communities.
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'Let's meet again someday': 6-year-old daughter leaves heartbreaking farewell to fallen firefighter
The handwritten letter was left before the funeral altar of Kim Jin-seok, who died in the line of duty on Saturday.
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Voice phishing fraud cases more than doubled in 2025, data shows
Fraud detection systems at five major banks flagged 1.11 million suspicious transactions as cybercrime concerns intensified.
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Number of inmates paroled before serving 60% of sentence rises
People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo cited the statistic while calling for preventative measures to protect against recidivism.