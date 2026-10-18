New crime agency makes 1st arrest since launch

The headquarters of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency in Jung District, central Seoul, is seen on Oct. 5. The agency officially launched on Oct. 2. NEWS1

Korea’s Serious Crime Investigation Agency detained a suspect accused of smuggling 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of marijuana, its first arrest since launching 16 days ago.

A new investigation agency tasked with handling major crimes made its first arrest of a suspect Sunday, 16 days after its launch.

The narcotics investigation bureau of the Seoul office of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA) said it has taken a Southeast Asian national into custody on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. The suspect, whose identity was withheld, is accused of bringing 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of marijuana from overseas.

After detaining the suspect, citing flight risk and concerns over potential destruction of evidence, the SCIA had applied for an arrest warrant Saturday with the Incheon District Court.

The SCIA was created as part of a sweeping reform to the criminal justice system. It is charged with investigating major crimes in seven categories — corruption, economic crimes, defense acquisition, drug offenses, crimes against state security, cybercrimes and offenses involving distortion of the law.





Yonhap