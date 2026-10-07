New commanding general of U.S. 2nd Infantry Division assumes duties

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Seoul says Pyongyang rattled by mine findings
South Korea's defense minister said North Korea appeared flustered after Seoul blamed it for a DMZ mine blast and cleared additional mines.
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Chinese-made connected cars enter key Korean military bases as security concerns grow
Government data shows Chinese-made connected vehicles have accessed major military facilities despite concerns over real-time location data collection and sharing.
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South seeks to formally cite North for armistice violation following DMZ mine blast: Defense Ministry
South Korea's Ministry of National Defense stated that it plans to formalize the North's armistice violations and demand an immediate halt to border breaches.
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North Korea warns of 'immediate, powerful' response if South violates 'even a millimeter' of territory
Statement by North Korea's foreign ministry comes a day after South Korea's military cleared a minefield near the inter-Korean border