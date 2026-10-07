New commanding general of U.S. 2nd Infantry Division assumes duties

U.S. Brig. Gen. Robert Brown, the new commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, delivers his inaugural address during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 7. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, the country's official name. YONHAP

U.S. Brig. Gen. Robert Brown assumed duties as the new commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army.

U.S. Brig. Gen. Robert Brown has assumed duties as the new commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, the U.S. Army unit in Korea said on Wednesday.

ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.

A ceremony marking the assumption of command took place at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.

Brown assumed the command from Brig. Gen. Jason Rosenstrauch, who served as acting commanding general since July 24.

“To guarantee peace on this [Korean] Peninsula, we will have the courage to train for the realities of war,” Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, the commanding general of the U.S. Eighth Army, said.

“Todd, I’ve got the absolute confidence in your ability to lead this combined division. You’ve got the experience, the drive and the warrior spirit to take this formation to new levels,” Hilbert added, referring to Brown by his nickname.

“I understand the power of our alliance,” Brown said. “It is the honor of a lifetime to take command of this storied division.”

The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army, according to its website.





Yonhap