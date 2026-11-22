Longer lifespans, medical advances and financial security are empowering older adults to keep physical intimacy going.

They bathe together naked, then head straight to the bedroom. After having sex, the woman wraps her arms tightly around the man. They finish with a kiss. The couple sharing this passionate encounter, seemingly straight out of a youthful romance, are a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman.

The scenes are from the 2002 film “Too Young to Die,” which drew widespread attention at the time for featuring an older couple engaging in intercourse in a movie.

But 24 years later, sexual activity by those in their 70s — and older — is seemingly becoming less taboo.

As Korea's population ages rapidly, medical advances and growing financial security are helping more older adults maintain active sex lives, something that more older adults are willing to talk about — with their partners, doctors and even others.

“When I was alone, I didn't feel that way, but being together naturally stirred those desires,” a 95-year-old man said about being with his wife, whom he lost after decades together.

A still image from the 2002 film "Too Young to Die" CHUNGEORAHM FILM

Before her dementia became severe, the couple had enjoyed a close relationship and had sex several times a month. But after losing his lifelong companion, loneliness set in.

“It was less about sex itself and more about the emotional desire to be together," he said.

Then, early this year, he met a woman 30 years younger than him. He describes her as “a friend with whom he shares a romantic connection.” Their relationship naturally developed into a sexual one, and they now have sex about once a week.

His physical fitness has also helped him maintain an active sex life. He played golf until he was 90 and still goes hiking every day.

“I do get some help from prescription medication, but you need to stay healthy to remain sexually active,” he said. “I think of it as another form of exercise.”

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Life expectancy in Korea rose from 76 years in 2000 to 83.7 years in 2024. As people live longer, more older adults are continuing to have sex well into their later years, much like the 95-year-old man.

They are also taking a more active approach to managing their health, while medical treatments — including pills, injections and operations — are making it easier for men experiencing erectile dysfunction to maintain their sex lives.

The proportion of older patients with organic erectile dysfunction rose steadily from 27 percent in 2021 to 33.7 percent last year, according to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

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Prescriptions for related medications among people aged 80 and older are also increasing rapidly. Spending on a category of drugs covering treatments such as erectile dysfunction medications rose 34.2 percent from 125.6 billion won ($93 million) in 2021 to 168.5 billion won last year.

“The proportion of older patients has definitely increased compared with the past,” said Kang Dong-woo, director of the Korean Institute for Sexual and Couple’s Health. “The main reasons they visit are erectile dysfunction and reduced sexual desire. It's now quite common for men over 80 to seek treatment for erectile dysfunction.”

A pharmacy in Seoul on Sept. 21, 2025; The photo is unrelated to the article. YONHAP

But the trend is not limited to men.

Among 1,023 women aged 65 and older surveyed by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs last year, 16.6 percent — roughly one in six — reported having had intercourse in the previous 12 months.

Although older women are generally considered less sexually active than their male counterparts, the findings suggest that a considerable number continue to maintain physical intimacy.

“As baby boomers, who tend to be more financially secure and healthier, enter old age, we believe the number of older women maintaining active sex lives is increasing compared with previous generations,” said Park Eun-ja, a research fellow at the institute.

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Nearly half of the sexually active women said they had sex at least once a month. When asked whether they had experienced unwanted sexual intercourse with a spouse or another partner during the previous year, 65.5 percent said they had not, compared with 25 percent who said they had, suggesting a high rate of active participation.

More older couples are also visiting sexual health clinics together, which reflects a shift in attitudes toward sexuality in later life. While most patients still seek treatment without their partners' knowledge, joint visits are becoming increasingly common.

“I thought it would be better to have the doctor explain things directly rather than explain them myself, so we went to the clinic together,” Oh, 63, who had openly discussed his urological treatment with his wife, told the JoongAng Ilbo. He added that he and his wife have sex about once a week.

Medical professionals are also witnessing this shift firsthand.

“In the past, elderly couples would avoid discussing sexual issues even with each other,” said Lee Yoon-soo, a urologist and the director of Cho and Lee’s Urology Clinic. “These days, couples, including those who have remarried, come to appointments together. You can really feel how attitudes have changed.”

The number of older adults enjoying sexual relationships that provide both physical and emotional intimacy is expected to continue growing.

Among adults aged 65 to 74, 59 percent considered sexual intercourse important in their lives, which is relatively high compared with 46.5 percent of those aged 75 and older, according to a survey by the health and social affairs institute.

The difference partly reflects the growing number of baby boomers entering their twilight years, with a generational shift in attitudes toward sexuality.

A couple walks hand-in-hand at a beach in this stock image GETTY IMAGES BANK

For older adults who remain healthy, age also appears to make little difference to their physical and emotional desires.

“It’s not just about what I want,” said a man surnamed Kang, who will turn 80 next year. “When two people connect emotionally, their bodies connect, too. As long as I’m healthy, I intend to keep having sex, even if I need a cane to walk.”

Kang said he often travels with his romantic partner and that they have sex at least two or three times a month.

Yet society still largely regards older adults as people without sexual desire.

While numerous public policies address welfare and health care for the older population, statistics and policies specifically focused on sexuality remain difficult to find.

International recommendations on sexuality and sexual health in later life, published in the Sexual Medicine Reviews' January issue, following discussions among experts from various countries, call for a broader approach to the issue.

“The assessment of sexual health concerns in older adults should include their physical and mental health, lifestyle factors, social connectedness, social determinants of health, and living situations,” the report stated, titled “Sexuality and sexual health in older adults — recommendations from the Fifth International Consultation on Sexual Medicine.”

It also pointed out that while sexual health issues among adults aged 65 and older have been widely studied, evidence on treatment effectiveness remains limited, particularly for women.





BY JUNG JONG-HOON, CHAE HYE-SEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]