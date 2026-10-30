Never again: Local governments ramp up Halloween crowd controls as larger turnout expected

Police officers install safety barriers near Itaewon Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 23 as authorities prepare for Halloween crowds. YONHAP

Seoul and local governments nationwide are expanding Halloween crowd-control measures in Itaewon, Hongdae and other busy districts as larger crowds and foreign tourist arrivals are expected.

Four years after more than 150 people were killed in a deadly Halloween tragedy in the Itaewon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, local governments are ramping up crowd-safety measures ahead of this year's holiday on Saturday.

Major commercial areas are expected to draw more people than last year as this year's holiday falls on the weekend, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Friday. As many as 105,000 people gathered in the Hongdae area during the Halloween period last year.

Authorities are also cautious given that many Halloween events are planned in areas packed with clubs and restaurants, including Hongdae in Mapo District, western Seoul and Itaewon.

An increase in foreign tourists could add to the crowds. Some 11.56 million foreign tourists visited Seoul from January to August, up 21.6 percent from 9.51 million during the same period in 2025.

The government designated Oct. 23 to Sunday as a special Halloween crowd-management period and identified 28 locations nationwide for intensive monitoring.

Safety personnel will be dispatched to 12 areas expected to draw particularly large crowds — especially Itaewon and Hongdae, Seomyeon in Busan, Dongseong-ro in Daegu and Dunsan-dong in Daejeon.

Halloween revelers keep to one side of a median divider on World Food Street in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 31, 2025. Police and the district office are stepping up crowd management in the area ahead of this year’s Halloween. YONHAP

The officers, alongside local governments, police and fire authorities, will monitor crowd density while closely inspecting on-site response systems.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has also issued a “caution” level crowd-accident alert, the second of four alert levels.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will also intensively monitor 14 locations across 10 districts during the Halloween period. Commercial districts such as Seongsu in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul and near Gangnam Station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul will be under stricter surveillance, in addition to Itaewon and Hongdae.

A total of 361 crowd-detection CCTV cameras have been installed in the areas. The system analyzes crowd density in real time and automatically sends an alert to relevant agencies’ situation rooms when conditions reach the highest “serious” level, defined as five to six people occupying 1 square meter (10.8 square feet).

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, center, visits Hongdae in western Seoul on Oct. 29 to inspect crowd-management preparations ahead of Halloween. NEWS1

The Seoul city government also plans to deploy drones to monitor crowd movements and identify bottlenecks in alleys to reduce surveillance blind spots.

More than 300 safety personnel and other staff will be deployed in Hongdae. Movable safety barriers will be installed along the club district to secure pedestrian space and guide people into one-way traffic along the right side.

Warning announcements using an AI crowd-density analysis system will also be issued. Disaster alert notifications will be sent in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

Safety personnel will also be stationed in Itaewon, where road controls will be implemented.

Busan Metropolitan City will also intensively monitor three areas: Seomyeon Youth Street, Gwangalli Beach and Gunam-ro in Haeundae.

Authorities will monitor congestion using CCTV cameras and a crowd-management support system, separating pedestrian flows or restricting movement if crowds become too dense.

Busan Transportation Corporation plans to gradually restrict entry to Seomyeon, Gwangan and Haeundae stations depending on congestion levels.

A paper Jack-o'-lantern hangs outside a shop in Itaewon, central Seoul, on Oct. 25, 2024. NEWS1

Ulsan will intensively monitor three locations, including Seongnam-dong Youth Street and Samsan-dong Design Street. Seven crowd-counting devices will operate in conjunction with 172 CCTV cameras in the Seongnam-dong area to measure crowd density. Police will be deployed to disperse crowds if density exceeds safety thresholds.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung visited the Hongdae special tourist zone on Friday to inspect crowd-safety preparations. Yun examined potential bottlenecks around the club district and nearby alleys as well as the operation of the AI crowd-density analysis system and emergency call buttons.

“We will work closely with relevant agencies and make every effort to ensure people can enjoy Halloween safely,” Minister Yun said.





BY KIM MIN-WOOK [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]