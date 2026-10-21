Nepali worker killed in factory accident in Nonsan

An image of an ambulance JOONGANG ILBO

A Nepali worker died after becoming trapped in compression equipment at a manufacturing plant in Nonsan, South Chungcheong. Police and labor authorities are investigating the fatal factory accident.

A Nepali worker died after being caught in a machine at a factory in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, on Tuesday afternoon.

The worker became trapped in compression equipment at around 3:48 p.m., according to local reports.

Police officers dispatched to the scene confirmed the worker's death.

The company was ordered to suspend operations following the accident.

The workplace reportedly employs at least five regular workers, which makes it subject to the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

Under the law, if the company is found to have neglected its safety obligations, its owner or top executive could face at least one year in prison or a fine of up to 1 billion won ($753,900) for the worker’s death.

Police and labor authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including questioning company representatives.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]