Nepali worker killed in factory accident in Nonsan

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Korea set for record tourism, but complaints from tourists are piling up
Complaints over overcharging, poor amenities and discrimination are rising as Korea heads toward a record year for foreign arrivals.
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'They scammed me': Gangnam arson suspect admits attacks on patent firms
Police seek a detention warrant after a man allegedly set two Seoul office fires targeting patent firms, injuring 19 people.
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Busan to launch 3rd attempt to guide canal-trapped shark back to sea
Officials will use nets, water jets and a pontoon to guide Bukangi from North Port’s canal before colder water threatens its survival.
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National hospital for firefighters struggles due to lack of funding, staff
Korea’s National Fire Hospital is operating only a third of its beds as doctor and pharmacist shortages expose funding and access challenges.