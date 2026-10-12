Nepal arrests 24 Koreans over religious program attended on tourist visas

Members of the Armed Police Force, along with the Nepal Army, stand guard in Siraha, Nepal, on July 30. REUTERS/YONHAP

Nepalese police are investigating whether the Koreans violated tourist visa rules by joining a Christian training program, as Seoul provides consular assistance.

Nepalese police arrested 24 Koreans for allegedly violating the terms of their tourist visas by attending a religious training program at a Christian school, local media reported Monday.

The group traveled through the capital Kathmandu and Biratnagar last Tuesday and Wednesday before arriving in Morang, in Koshi Province, for the program at New Covenant College. They were scheduled to stay in Nepal through Monday, when they were reportedly arrested.

The Christian educational institution they visited operates with support from a Korea-based Christian missionary organization and conducts religious research and education.

Nepalese police reportedly arrested the Koreans after determining that some of their activities may not have complied with the conditions of their tourist visas.

Foreigners who enter Nepal on tourist visas are not allowed to take part in religious education or proselytizing activities.

Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the arrests and had been providing consular assistance through the Korean Embassy in Nepal.

“We are aware of the case and have been communicating closely with the relevant Nepalese authorities through our embassy in Nepal since learning of it, while providing the necessary consular assistance to the Korean nationals involved,” a representative from the Foreign Ministry said. “It is difficult to disclose further details in consideration of personal information protection and because the Nepalese authorities are currently investigating the case.”





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]